Macon DA’s Office files complaint against ‘nuisance’ motel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against a motel and is asking a judge to “declare the property a public nuisance and take action.”
That’s according to a news release sent Friday afternoon, which said the lawsuit is “part of an ongoing effort to curtail the public nuisances of alleged theft, robbery, drug dealing, gunfire and human trafficking” at motels along Macon’s I-475 corridor.
“I’m proud of my record of fighting against the alleged human trafficking and sex trafficking that take place at too many hotels in our area,” District Attorney David Cooke said. “We’ve put hotel and motel owners on notice that our District Attorney’s office will protect Middle Georgia families and businesses from any threat.”
The complaint, filed in Bibb County Superior Court Friday against Regency Inn & Suites at 4951 Eisenhower Parkway and the motel’s owner, says the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office “devotes substantial public resources, attention, patrols, time, and undercover operations to Regency Inn & Suites to confirm the widespread illegal activity that regularly occurs at the property” and that the sheriff’s office’s reports “refer to Regency Inn & Suites as being ‘known for drug activity being conducted mainly at the rear of the motel.'”
Cooke’s office claims law enforcement and emergency workers received more than 130 calls for help at the motel between January 2018 and May 2020.
“While we never want to interfere with a lawfully run business, we will not allow anyone to act as a safe harbor that allows, or even encourages, an atmosphere of crime and lawlessness,” Cooke continued. “As long as I’m DA, our District Attorney’s office will protect Middle Georgia families and businesses from these threats, regardless of where they come from. No person, be they a member of our community or a stranger passing through town should have to worry about whether they’re safe while staying at a local motel.”