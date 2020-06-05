Mom to Mom: Sidewalk chalk puffy paint

|
In this segment Mom To Mom, Mandy is going to show you a different spin on sidewalk chalk.
“I love puffy paint and my kids love sidewalk chalk,” Mandy said. “So when I came across this recipe for sidewalk chalk puffy paint, I knew I had to make it, and the best part about this, it is so easy.”
Items needed and instructions
You will need chalk, flour, water, and soap, and fun little bottles.
- Take a piece of chalk and a grater.
- Rub the chalk against the smallest part of the grater. Less chalk equals lighter the color. More chalk you use is darker the color.
- Once you have your desired amount, take the chalk and put it into your mixing bowl.
- Take our one cup of flour, one cup of water, and one tablespoon of regular dish soap.
- Throw it all into a mixing bowl.
- Mix it up so that there are no clumps.
- Pour it into your fun squirt bottle.
- Start painting.
“Once you try this fun sidewalk puffy paint, I promise you’re never going to want to use sidewalk chalk again,” Mandy said.