Sheriff identifies 5 killed in Putnam County plane crash

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people died in a plane crash Friday afternoon in Putnam County.
Sheriff Howard Sills says a Piper 31T twin engine turbo prop aircraft crashed in a densely wooded area off Tanyard Road about six miles northeast of Eatonton.
The victims include the pilot and owner of the aircraft, 67-year-old Larry Ray Pruitt of Morriston, Florida; 41-year-old Shawn Charles LaMont of Gainesville, Florida and his wife, 43-year-old Jody Rae LaMont, who was Pruitt’s daughter.
The LaMont’s children, 6-year-old Jayce and 6-year-old Alice, also died.
Sills says the family was flying from Williston, Florida to Newcastle, Indiana to attend a funeral.
The FAA is scheduled to be on scene to conduct an investigation Saturday morning.