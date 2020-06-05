Sheriff identifies 5 killed in Putnam County plane crash

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people died in a plane crash Friday afternoon in Putnam County.

Sheriff Howard Sills says a Piper 31T twin engine turbo prop aircraft crashed in a densely wooded area off Tanyard Road about six miles northeast of Eatonton.

The victims include the pilot and owner of the aircraft, 67-year-old Larry Ray Pruitt of Morriston, Florida; 41-year-old Shawn Charles LaMont of Gainesville, Florida and his wife, 43-year-old Jody Rae LaMont, who was Pruitt’s daughter.

The LaMont’s children, 6-year-old Jayce and 6-year-old Alice, also died.

Sills says the family was flying from Williston, Florida to Newcastle, Indiana to attend a funeral.

The FAA is scheduled to be on scene to conduct an investigation Saturday morning.

