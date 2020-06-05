|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Southern Pines Waterpark will remain closed for the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority announced the decision Thursday.
Board members say they sought advice from local and state health officials. Ther also worked with other water parks across the state before reaching the decision.
The county recreation authority director said it would’ve been impossible to maintain safety in the water park during a pandemic. He also says most other water parks in Georgia have canceled normal season operations.
“It’s very difficult to social distance yourself in a lazy river or on the slides and where they dumped in at for the people that have not been to our park it’s really a small water park,” said Brian Mallette. “All the water basically runs together everything kind of piles in, you know, the pool area so it would be very very difficult for us to be able to abide by the social.”
The park will now focus their efforts on safely reopening in 2021.