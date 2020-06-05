UPDATE (Friday, June 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/5/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 50,621 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 5.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|180
|969.78
|13
|34
|Atkinson
|55
|660.26
|2
|10
|Bacon
|141
|1236.41
|3
|12
|Baker
|35
|1123.23
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|387
|871.07
|27
|72
|Banks
|88
|440.4
|1
|13
|Barrow
|341
|394.75
|20
|80
|Bartow
|514
|464.02
|39
|140
|Ben Hill
|87
|522.68
|1
|9
|Berrien
|54
|280.14
|1
|4
|Bibb
|502
|329.94
|30
|143
|Bleckley
|50
|389.47
|0
|3
|Brantley
|62
|322.88
|2
|5
|Brooks
|78
|495.96
|8
|10
|Bryan
|77
|196.74
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|81
|101.93
|2
|11
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|6
|29
|Butts
|242
|961.31
|24
|28
|Calhoun
|139
|2200.41
|6
|19
|Camden
|69
|127.96
|1
|7
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Carroll
|578
|481.19
|28
|105
|Catoosa
|147
|213.75
|0
|11
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Chatham
|542
|185.5
|28
|120
|Chattahoochee
|172
|1600.15
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|25
|100.94
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|944
|354.07
|34
|145
|Clarke
|315
|242.72
|15
|50
|Clay
|44
|1541.16
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1310
|429.74
|52
|193
|Clinch
|67
|1006.61
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3223
|407.67
|194
|710
|Coffee
|292
|678.41
|15
|68
|Colquitt
|545
|1200.63
|15
|49
|Columbia
|270
|170.21
|8
|37
|Cook
|51
|292.48
|2
|10
|Coweta
|458
|301.31
|9
|53
|Crawford
|29
|237.16
|0
|4
|Crisp
|238
|1067.79
|8
|39
|Dade
|41
|253.68
|1
|3
|Dawson
|112
|414.49
|1
|18
|DeKalb
|3986
|502.55
|124
|699
|Decatur
|207
|786.41
|6
|25
|Dodge
|52
|255.09
|2
|8
|Dooly
|189
|1410.45
|12
|38
|Dougherty
|1796
|1997.66
|149
|441
|Douglas
|583
|383.79
|25
|129
|Early
|247
|2434.46
|32
|22
|Echols
|136
|3426.56
|0
|5
|Effingham
|78
|121.83
|1
|12
|Elbert
|77
|406.44
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|30
|132.37
|2
|6
|Evans
|6
|56.14
|0
|0
|Fannin
|49
|186.17
|1
|5
|Fayette
|244
|207.58
|15
|40
|Floyd
|311
|311.26
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|541
|214.25
|12
|73
|Franklin
|132
|565.82
|1
|10
|Fulton
|4790
|435.78
|250
|909
|Gilmer
|159
|506.1
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|147
|170.84
|2
|16
|Gordon
|194
|334.2
|16
|35
|Grady
|119
|484.92
|4
|28
|Greene
|76
|406.05
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4372
|450.19
|136
|707
|Habersham
|549
|1198.69
|25
|77
|Hall
|2596
|1258.06
|50
|354
|Hancock
|196
|2392.29
|25
|36
|Haralson
|51
|166
|4
|14
|Harris
|119
|342.82
|6
|16
|Hart
|39
|149.39
|0
|1
|Heard
|36
|291.03
|3
|7
|Henry
|751
|313.09
|22
|92
|Houston
|393
|250.26
|19
|96
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|221
|295.85
|7
|36
|Jasper
|46
|323.97
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|38
|250.86
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|49
|319.99
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|26
|303.17
|1
|8
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|13
|Jones
|49
|171.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|76
|392.83
|3
|12
|Lanier
|27
|260.84
|2
|7
|Laurens
|108
|228.35
|1
|18
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|65
|Liberty
|87
|140.54
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|385
|326.61
|4
|54
|Lumpkin
|102
|301.76
|1
|20
|Macon
|106
|816.14
|6
|36
|Madison
|65
|215.4
|1
|12
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|72
|333.38
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|15
|102.97
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|105
|499.52
|2
|18
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|416
|1886.11
|34
|95
|Monroe
|123
|443.61
|11
|26
|Montgomery
|12
|130.1
|0
|1
|Morgan
|39
|203.78
|0
|5
|Murray
|100
|248.38
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|750
|391.39
|21
|113
|Newton
|388
|345.34
|10
|66
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2341
|0
|31
|135
|Oconee
|123
|294.7
|9
|21
|Oglethorpe
|66
|433.07
|7
|13
|Paulding
|347
|201.11
|11
|72
|Peach
|76
|277.63
|5
|24
|Pickens
|50
|149.12
|4
|13
|Pierce
|114
|583.27
|4
|24
|Pike
|59
|312.83
|3
|11
|Polk
|139
|319.67
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|43
|394.75
|2
|6
|Putnam
|99
|452.36
|9
|17
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|26
|153.07
|1
|10
|Randolph
|181
|2679.89
|19
|33
|Richmond
|619
|306.07
|27
|173
|Rockdale
|304
|320.13
|8
|74
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|57
|410.07
|3
|18
|Seminole
|46
|565.11
|2
|8
|Spalding
|292
|422.51
|22
|53
|Stephens
|143
|543.15
|3
|27
|Stewart
|55
|897.37
|1
|13
|Sumter
|493
|1676.93
|45
|137
|Talbot
|40
|649.56
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|30
|118.06
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|10
|Telfair
|38
|242.9
|1
|7
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|26
|52
|Thomas
|350
|787.74
|33
|68
|Tift
|291
|712.71
|19
|70
|Toombs
|62
|229.77
|4
|12
|Towns
|29
|240.98
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|14
|205.01
|0
|1
|Troup
|395
|560.97
|11
|86
|Turner
|139
|1721.15
|13
|28
|Twiggs
|18
|222.61
|1
|6
|Union
|48
|189.46
|1
|13
|Unknown
|1043
|0
|2
|34
|Upson
|290
|1103.63
|35
|43
|Walker
|189
|271.51
|0
|5
|Walton
|297
|309.98
|15
|51
|Ware
|240
|669.4
|14
|56
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Wayne
|23
|76.73
|0
|3
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|White
|111
|349.52
|3
|24
|Whitfield
|438
|418.45
|7
|30
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|13
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|71
|796.05
|7
|23
|Worth
|231
|1146.86
|21
|48
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 605,082 (507,788 COVID-19 tests; 97,294 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 50,621
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,646 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/4 listed 807 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,147 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 5, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.