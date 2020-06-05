Warner Robins to resume disconnections for past due balances

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins plans to resume disconnections for accounts with a past due balance.
This is according to a news release from the City of Warner Robins.
The news release states that disconnections for non-payment will resume June 22. The city plans to work with customers facing significant balances to avoid disconnection of service.
City personnel reminds customers that although fees were waived and disconnects were suspended, this does not waive or cancel the bill.
For information, please call a customer service representative at 478-293-1000. In-person appointments are available Monday-Friday.
Disconnects were suspended and late fees waived since March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.