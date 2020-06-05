Wesleyan College expels student for racist post

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Wesleyan College expelled a student responsible for a racist social media post Thursday.

Several people shared the picture, demanding the student be removed.

Many students, alumnae, and staff say the incident is another example of a teachable moment on racism.

“It’s a problem that needs to be talked about, it’s a problem that needs to be regulated, no one should ever, anywhere should get away with discriminatory messages posted anywhere,” said Rawlanda Hercules, a graduate. “If they are in relation to Wesleyan college.”

The school issued a statement saying:

The posts are abhorrent to us and a gross violation of Wesleyan’s mission and values. Such views have no place on our campus or within our community and we will act decisively when confronted by them.

The college launched an investigation that led to the expulsion of the student.

Previous articleSouthern Pines Waterpark remains closed for 2020 season
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.