Macon man hospitalized after Thomas Street shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a person shot near the intersection of Thomas Street and Houston Avenue just after 5 o’clock.
Deputies say a 26-year-old man was asking a group of people to move their vehicle from the middle of the road when shots were fired.
The man, who was struck in the chest, was taken to the hospital by friends. He is in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
