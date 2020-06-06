UPDATE (Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 51,309 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 184 991.33 13 34
Atkinson 57 684.27 2 10
Bacon 144 1262.71 3 12
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 387 871.07 27 72
Banks 88 440.4 1 13
Barrow 341 394.75 20 80
Bartow 521 470.34 39 140
Ben Hill 90 540.7 1 9
Berrien 55 285.33 1 4
Bibb 503 330.59 30 143
Bleckley 50 389.47 0 3
Brantley 62 322.88 2 5
Brooks 79 502.32 8 10
Bryan 77 196.74 5 18
Bulloch 82 103.19 2 11
Burke 123 550.53 5 29
Butts 240 953.36 21 25
Calhoun 138 2184.58 6 19
Camden 69 127.96 1 7
Candler 13 119.96 0 3
Carroll 580 482.85 28 105
Catoosa 152 221.02 0 11
Charlton 32 241.49 1 6
Chatham 545 186.53 27 122
Chattahoochee 172 1600.15 0 6
Chattooga 25 100.94 2 3
Cherokee 958 359.32 34 145
Clarke 318 245.03 15 50
Clay 43 1506.13 2 5
Clayton 1313 430.72 49 191
Clinch 69 1036.66 2 7
Cobb 3238 409.57 193 709
Coffee 292 678.41 13 68
Colquitt 568 1251.29 15 49
Columbia 274 172.73 8 38
Cook 56 321.16 2 10
Coweta 463 304.6 9 53
Crawford 29 237.16 0 4
Crisp 238 1067.79 8 39
Dade 41 253.68 1 3
Dawson 113 418.19 1 18
Decatur 208 790.21 6 25
DeKalb 4006 505.07 122 699
Dodge 52 255.09 2 8
Dooly 190 1417.91 12 38
Dougherty 1802 2004.34 148 441
Douglas 593 390.37 25 132
Early 249 2454.17 31 21
Echols 146 3678.51 0 5
Effingham 78 121.83 1 12
Elbert 78 411.72 0 6
Emanuel 29 127.96 2 6
Evans 6 56.14 0 0
Fannin 51 193.77 1 5
Fayette 245 208.43 15 40
Floyd 321 321.27 15 43
Forsyth 546 216.23 12 73
Franklin 132 565.82 1 10
Fulton 4820 438.51 251 911
Gilmer 160 509.28 1 21
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 154 178.97 2 16
Gordon 194 334.2 16 34
Grady 119 484.92 4 28
Greene 76 406.05 7 19
Gwinnett 4432 456.37 137 710
Habersham 556 1213.97 25 77
Hall 2607 1263.39 49 354
Hancock 197 2404.49 26 37
Haralson 52 169.26 4 15
Harris 124 357.23 5 15
Hart 39 149.39 0 1
Heard 36 291.03 3 7
Henry 754 314.34 20 91
Houston 399 254.08 19 96
Irwin 34 360.44 1 8
Jackson 225 301.2 7 36
Jasper 47 331.01 1 7
Jeff Davis 44 290.47 1 5
Jefferson 50 326.52 1 8
Jenkins 27 314.83 2 9
Johnson 82 848.77 2 13
Jones 49 171.38 0 4
Lamar 76 392.83 3 12
Lanier 32 309.15 2 7
Laurens 109 230.46 1 18
Lee 365 1217.84 22 65
Liberty 87 140.54 1 14
Lincoln 16 196.92 0 6
Long 16 80.34 1 2
Lowndes 432 366.48 4 54
Lumpkin 102 301.76 1 20
Macon 105 808.44 6 36
Madison 65 215.4 1 12
Marion 59 711.44 2 11
McDuffie 72 333.38 5 19
McIntosh 15 102.97 1 2
Meriwether 106 504.28 2 18
Miller 42 728.66 0 3
Mitchell 417 1890.64 34 95
Monroe 123 443.61 11 26
Montgomery 13 140.94 0 1
Morgan 39 203.78 0 5
Murray 102 253.35 1 11
Muscogee 774 403.91 21 118
Newton 389 346.23 10 66
Non-Georgia Resident 2432 0 31 136
Oconee 123 294.7 9 21
Oglethorpe 66 433.07 7 13
Paulding 351 203.43 11 73
Peach 76 277.63 5 24
Pickens 51 152.1 4 13
Pierce 116 593.5 4 24
Pike 60 318.13 3 11
Polk 139 319.67 1 14
Pulaski 43 394.75 2 6
Putnam 100 456.93 9 17
Quitman 13 566.7 1 4
Rabun 26 153.07 1 10
Randolph 183 2709.51 19 33
Richmond 627 310.03 30 174
Rockdale 307 323.29 8 74
Schley 19 360.19 1 7
Screven 57 410.07 3 18
Seminole 46 565.11 2 8
Spalding 293 423.96 20 51
Stephens 144 546.95 3 27
Stewart 56 913.69 1 13
Sumter 493 1676.93 45 137
Talbot 41 665.8 2 13
Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0
Tattnall 30 118.06 0 3
Taylor 23 289.02 2 10
Telfair 38 242.9 1 7
Terrell 217 2562.89 26 52
Thomas 353 794.49 33 68
Tift 305 747 19 71
Toombs 62 229.77 4 12
Towns 30 249.29 1 9
Treutlen 14 205.01 0 1
Troup 416 590.79 11 86
Turner 139 1721.15 13 28
Twiggs 18 222.61 1 6
Union 49 193.41 1 14
Unknown 1132 0 2 35
Upson 290 1103.63 35 43
Walker 189 271.51 0 5
Walton 298 311.02 15 51
Ware 245 683.35 14 56
Warren 18 345.49 0 9
Washington 74 364.5 1 8
Wayne 25 83.41 0 3
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 14 177.01 0 0
White 113 355.82 3 24
Whitfield 461 440.42 7 31
Wilcox 117 1331.06 13 20
Wilkes 34 339.52 1 6
Wilkinson 71 796.05 7 23
Worth 233 1156.79 21 48

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 622,751 (522,857 COVID-19 tests; 99,894 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 51,309

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,160 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

