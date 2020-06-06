UPDATE (Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/6/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 51,309 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|184
|991.33
|13
|34
|Atkinson
|57
|684.27
|2
|10
|Bacon
|144
|1262.71
|3
|12
|Baker
|36
|1155.33
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|387
|871.07
|27
|72
|Banks
|88
|440.4
|1
|13
|Barrow
|341
|394.75
|20
|80
|Bartow
|521
|470.34
|39
|140
|Ben Hill
|90
|540.7
|1
|9
|Berrien
|55
|285.33
|1
|4
|Bibb
|503
|330.59
|30
|143
|Bleckley
|50
|389.47
|0
|3
|Brantley
|62
|322.88
|2
|5
|Brooks
|79
|502.32
|8
|10
|Bryan
|77
|196.74
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|82
|103.19
|2
|11
|Burke
|123
|550.53
|5
|29
|Butts
|240
|953.36
|21
|25
|Calhoun
|138
|2184.58
|6
|19
|Camden
|69
|127.96
|1
|7
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Carroll
|580
|482.85
|28
|105
|Catoosa
|152
|221.02
|0
|11
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Chatham
|545
|186.53
|27
|122
|Chattahoochee
|172
|1600.15
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|25
|100.94
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|958
|359.32
|34
|145
|Clarke
|318
|245.03
|15
|50
|Clay
|43
|1506.13
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1313
|430.72
|49
|191
|Clinch
|69
|1036.66
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3238
|409.57
|193
|709
|Coffee
|292
|678.41
|13
|68
|Colquitt
|568
|1251.29
|15
|49
|Columbia
|274
|172.73
|8
|38
|Cook
|56
|321.16
|2
|10
|Coweta
|463
|304.6
|9
|53
|Crawford
|29
|237.16
|0
|4
|Crisp
|238
|1067.79
|8
|39
|Dade
|41
|253.68
|1
|3
|Dawson
|113
|418.19
|1
|18
|Decatur
|208
|790.21
|6
|25
|DeKalb
|4006
|505.07
|122
|699
|Dodge
|52
|255.09
|2
|8
|Dooly
|190
|1417.91
|12
|38
|Dougherty
|1802
|2004.34
|148
|441
|Douglas
|593
|390.37
|25
|132
|Early
|249
|2454.17
|31
|21
|Echols
|146
|3678.51
|0
|5
|Effingham
|78
|121.83
|1
|12
|Elbert
|78
|411.72
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|29
|127.96
|2
|6
|Evans
|6
|56.14
|0
|0
|Fannin
|51
|193.77
|1
|5
|Fayette
|245
|208.43
|15
|40
|Floyd
|321
|321.27
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|546
|216.23
|12
|73
|Franklin
|132
|565.82
|1
|10
|Fulton
|4820
|438.51
|251
|911
|Gilmer
|160
|509.28
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|154
|178.97
|2
|16
|Gordon
|194
|334.2
|16
|34
|Grady
|119
|484.92
|4
|28
|Greene
|76
|406.05
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4432
|456.37
|137
|710
|Habersham
|556
|1213.97
|25
|77
|Hall
|2607
|1263.39
|49
|354
|Hancock
|197
|2404.49
|26
|37
|Haralson
|52
|169.26
|4
|15
|Harris
|124
|357.23
|5
|15
|Hart
|39
|149.39
|0
|1
|Heard
|36
|291.03
|3
|7
|Henry
|754
|314.34
|20
|91
|Houston
|399
|254.08
|19
|96
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|225
|301.2
|7
|36
|Jasper
|47
|331.01
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|44
|290.47
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|50
|326.52
|1
|8
|Jenkins
|27
|314.83
|2
|9
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|13
|Jones
|49
|171.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|76
|392.83
|3
|12
|Lanier
|32
|309.15
|2
|7
|Laurens
|109
|230.46
|1
|18
|Lee
|365
|1217.84
|22
|65
|Liberty
|87
|140.54
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|432
|366.48
|4
|54
|Lumpkin
|102
|301.76
|1
|20
|Macon
|105
|808.44
|6
|36
|Madison
|65
|215.4
|1
|12
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|72
|333.38
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|15
|102.97
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|106
|504.28
|2
|18
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|417
|1890.64
|34
|95
|Monroe
|123
|443.61
|11
|26
|Montgomery
|13
|140.94
|0
|1
|Morgan
|39
|203.78
|0
|5
|Murray
|102
|253.35
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|774
|403.91
|21
|118
|Newton
|389
|346.23
|10
|66
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2432
|0
|31
|136
|Oconee
|123
|294.7
|9
|21
|Oglethorpe
|66
|433.07
|7
|13
|Paulding
|351
|203.43
|11
|73
|Peach
|76
|277.63
|5
|24
|Pickens
|51
|152.1
|4
|13
|Pierce
|116
|593.5
|4
|24
|Pike
|60
|318.13
|3
|11
|Polk
|139
|319.67
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|43
|394.75
|2
|6
|Putnam
|100
|456.93
|9
|17
|Quitman
|13
|566.7
|1
|4
|Rabun
|26
|153.07
|1
|10
|Randolph
|183
|2709.51
|19
|33
|Richmond
|627
|310.03
|30
|174
|Rockdale
|307
|323.29
|8
|74
|Schley
|19
|360.19
|1
|7
|Screven
|57
|410.07
|3
|18
|Seminole
|46
|565.11
|2
|8
|Spalding
|293
|423.96
|20
|51
|Stephens
|144
|546.95
|3
|27
|Stewart
|56
|913.69
|1
|13
|Sumter
|493
|1676.93
|45
|137
|Talbot
|41
|665.8
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|30
|118.06
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|10
|Telfair
|38
|242.9
|1
|7
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|26
|52
|Thomas
|353
|794.49
|33
|68
|Tift
|305
|747
|19
|71
|Toombs
|62
|229.77
|4
|12
|Towns
|30
|249.29
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|14
|205.01
|0
|1
|Troup
|416
|590.79
|11
|86
|Turner
|139
|1721.15
|13
|28
|Twiggs
|18
|222.61
|1
|6
|Union
|49
|193.41
|1
|14
|Unknown
|1132
|0
|2
|35
|Upson
|290
|1103.63
|35
|43
|Walker
|189
|271.51
|0
|5
|Walton
|298
|311.02
|15
|51
|Ware
|245
|683.35
|14
|56
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Wayne
|25
|83.41
|0
|3
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|14
|177.01
|0
|0
|White
|113
|355.82
|3
|24
|Whitfield
|461
|440.42
|7
|31
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|13
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|71
|796.05
|7
|23
|Worth
|233
|1156.79
|21
|48
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 622,751 (522,857 COVID-19 tests; 99,894 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 51,309
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,662 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/5 listed 790 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,160 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.