UPDATE (Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/7/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 51,898 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|185
|996.71
|13
|34
|Atkinson
|60
|720.29
|2
|10
|Bacon
|144
|1262.71
|3
|12
|Baker
|36
|1155.33
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|388
|873.32
|27
|72
|Banks
|90
|450.41
|1
|13
|Barrow
|342
|395.91
|20
|80
|Bartow
|522
|471.24
|39
|141
|Ben Hill
|90
|540.7
|1
|9
|Berrien
|58
|300.89
|1
|4
|Bibb
|503
|330.59
|30
|142
|Bleckley
|50
|389.47
|0
|3
|Brantley
|62
|322.88
|2
|5
|Brooks
|79
|502.32
|8
|10
|Bryan
|77
|196.74
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|82
|103.19
|2
|11
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|30
|Butts
|244
|969.25
|24
|28
|Calhoun
|138
|2184.58
|6
|19
|Camden
|69
|127.96
|1
|8
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Carroll
|580
|482.85
|28
|105
|Catoosa
|159
|231.2
|0
|11
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Chatham
|545
|186.53
|27
|122
|Chattahoochee
|173
|1609.45
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|25
|100.94
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|959
|359.69
|34
|145
|Clarke
|321
|247.34
|15
|51
|Clay
|47
|1646.23
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1328
|435.64
|51
|193
|Clinch
|69
|1036.66
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3249
|410.96
|193
|710
|Coffee
|299
|694.67
|14
|68
|Colquitt
|568
|1251.29
|15
|49
|Columbia
|274
|172.73
|8
|38
|Cook
|57
|326.89
|2
|10
|Coweta
|463
|304.6
|9
|53
|Crawford
|29
|237.16
|0
|4
|Crisp
|238
|1067.79
|8
|39
|Dade
|42
|259.87
|1
|3
|Dawson
|113
|418.19
|1
|18
|Decatur
|209
|794.01
|6
|25
|DeKalb
|4012
|505.83
|125
|700
|Dodge
|53
|260
|2
|8
|Dooly
|191
|1425.37
|12
|38
|Dougherty
|1803
|2005.45
|149
|441
|Douglas
|592
|389.71
|25
|133
|Early
|249
|2454.17
|31
|22
|Echols
|147
|3703.7
|0
|5
|Effingham
|78
|121.83
|1
|12
|Elbert
|79
|417
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|31
|136.78
|2
|6
|Evans
|6
|56.14
|0
|0
|Fannin
|52
|197.57
|1
|5
|Fayette
|245
|208.43
|15
|40
|Floyd
|323
|323.27
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|546
|216.23
|12
|73
|Franklin
|132
|565.82
|1
|10
|Fulton
|4823
|438.78
|252
|913
|Gilmer
|160
|509.28
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|155
|180.13
|2
|16
|Gordon
|202
|347.98
|16
|34
|Grady
|119
|484.92
|4
|28
|Greene
|78
|416.73
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4440
|457.19
|137
|710
|Habersham
|557
|1216.16
|25
|77
|Hall
|2616
|1267.76
|50
|355
|Hancock
|199
|2428.9
|26
|37
|Haralson
|52
|169.26
|4
|15
|Harris
|125
|360.11
|6
|16
|Hart
|39
|149.39
|0
|1
|Heard
|36
|291.03
|3
|7
|Henry
|756
|315.18
|22
|93
|Houston
|401
|255.35
|19
|96
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|226
|302.54
|7
|36
|Jasper
|48
|338.05
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|46
|303.67
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|50
|326.52
|1
|8
|Jenkins
|27
|314.83
|2
|9
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|13
|Jones
|49
|171.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|76
|392.83
|3
|12
|Lanier
|32
|309.15
|2
|7
|Laurens
|109
|230.46
|1
|18
|Lee
|366
|1221.18
|22
|66
|Liberty
|87
|140.54
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|1
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|441
|374.12
|4
|54
|Lumpkin
|102
|301.76
|1
|20
|Macon
|106
|816.14
|6
|36
|Madison
|65
|215.4
|1
|12
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|72
|333.38
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|15
|102.97
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|106
|504.28
|2
|18
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|417
|1890.64
|34
|95
|Monroe
|123
|443.61
|11
|26
|Montgomery
|13
|140.94
|0
|1
|Morgan
|39
|203.78
|0
|5
|Murray
|109
|270.73
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|776
|404.96
|21
|118
|Newton
|389
|346.23
|10
|66
|Oconee
|123
|294.7
|9
|21
|Oglethorpe
|66
|433.07
|7
|13
|Paulding
|352
|204.01
|12
|73
|Peach
|78
|284.93
|5
|23
|Pickens
|52
|155.08
|4
|13
|Pierce
|117
|598.62
|4
|24
|Pike
|61
|323.44
|3
|11
|Polk
|140
|321.97
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|43
|394.75
|2
|6
|Putnam
|100
|456.93
|9
|17
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|26
|153.07
|1
|10
|Randolph
|183
|2709.51
|19
|33
|Richmond
|627
|310.03
|30
|174
|Rockdale
|308
|324.35
|8
|74
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|57
|410.07
|3
|18
|Seminole
|46
|565.11
|2
|8
|Spalding
|294
|425.41
|21
|52
|Stephens
|144
|546.95
|3
|27
|Stewart
|57
|930
|1
|13
|Sumter
|494
|1680.33
|45
|137
|Talbot
|41
|665.8
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|30
|118.06
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|10
|Telfair
|38
|242.9
|1
|7
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|26
|52
|Thomas
|353
|794.49
|33
|68
|Tift
|312
|764.14
|19
|71
|Toombs
|65
|240.89
|4
|12
|Towns
|30
|249.29
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|14
|205.01
|0
|1
|Troup
|426
|604.99
|11
|89
|Turner
|139
|1721.15
|13
|28
|Twiggs
|18
|222.61
|1
|6
|Union
|49
|193.41
|1
|14
|Upson
|290
|1103.63
|35
|43
|Walker
|194
|278.7
|0
|5
|Walton
|299
|312.06
|15
|51
|Ware
|248
|691.71
|14
|56
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Wayne
|25
|83.41
|0
|3
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|14
|177.01
|0
|0
|White
|113
|355.82
|3
|24
|Whitfield
|494
|471.95
|7
|31
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|13
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|71
|796.05
|7
|23
|Worth
|235
|1166.72
|21
|48
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 637,499 (534,861 COVID-19 tests; 102,638 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 51,898
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,685 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 6:14 p.m. ET on 6/6 listed 788 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,180 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:36 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
