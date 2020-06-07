UPDATE (Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
2422
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 51,898 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 185 996.71 13 34
Atkinson 60 720.29 2 10
Bacon 144 1262.71 3 12
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 388 873.32 27 72
Banks 90 450.41 1 13
Barrow 342 395.91 20 80
Bartow 522 471.24 39 141
Ben Hill 90 540.7 1 9
Berrien 58 300.89 1 4
Bibb 503 330.59 30 142
Bleckley 50 389.47 0 3
Brantley 62 322.88 2 5
Brooks 79 502.32 8 10
Bryan 77 196.74 5 18
Bulloch 82 103.19 2 11
Burke 125 559.48 6 30
Butts 244 969.25 24 28
Calhoun 138 2184.58 6 19
Camden 69 127.96 1 8
Candler 13 119.96 0 3
Carroll 580 482.85 28 105
Catoosa 159 231.2 0 11
Charlton 32 241.49 1 6
Chatham 545 186.53 27 122
Chattahoochee 173 1609.45 0 6
Chattooga 25 100.94 2 3
Cherokee 959 359.69 34 145
Clarke 321 247.34 15 51
Clay 47 1646.23 2 5
Clayton 1328 435.64 51 193
Clinch 69 1036.66 2 7
Cobb 3249 410.96 193 710
Coffee 299 694.67 14 68
Colquitt 568 1251.29 15 49
Columbia 274 172.73 8 38
Cook 57 326.89 2 10
Coweta 463 304.6 9 53
Crawford 29 237.16 0 4
Crisp 238 1067.79 8 39
Dade 42 259.87 1 3
Dawson 113 418.19 1 18
Decatur 209 794.01 6 25
DeKalb 4012 505.83 125 700
Dodge 53 260 2 8
Dooly 191 1425.37 12 38
Dougherty 1803 2005.45 149 441
Douglas 592 389.71 25 133
Early 249 2454.17 31 22
Echols 147 3703.7 0 5
Effingham 78 121.83 1 12
Elbert 79 417 0 6
Emanuel 31 136.78 2 6
Evans 6 56.14 0 0
Fannin 52 197.57 1 5
Fayette 245 208.43 15 40
Floyd 323 323.27 15 43
Forsyth 546 216.23 12 73
Franklin 132 565.82 1 10
Fulton 4823 438.78 252 913
Gilmer 160 509.28 1 21
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 155 180.13 2 16
Gordon 202 347.98 16 34
Grady 119 484.92 4 28
Greene 78 416.73 7 19
Gwinnett 4440 457.19 137 710
Habersham 557 1216.16 25 77
Hall 2616 1267.76 50 355
Hancock 199 2428.9 26 37
Haralson 52 169.26 4 15
Harris 125 360.11 6 16
Hart 39 149.39 0 1
Heard 36 291.03 3 7
Henry 756 315.18 22 93
Houston 401 255.35 19 96
Irwin 34 360.44 1 8
Jackson 226 302.54 7 36
Jasper 48 338.05 1 7
Jeff Davis 46 303.67 1 5
Jefferson 50 326.52 1 8
Jenkins 27 314.83 2 9
Johnson 82 848.77 2 13
Jones 49 171.38 0 4
Lamar 76 392.83 3 12
Lanier 32 309.15 2 7
Laurens 109 230.46 1 18
Lee 366 1221.18 22 66
Liberty 87 140.54 1 14
Lincoln 16 196.92 1 6
Long 16 80.34 1 2
Lowndes 441 374.12 4 54
Lumpkin 102 301.76 1 20
Macon 106 816.14 6 36
Madison 65 215.4 1 12
Marion 59 711.44 2 11
McDuffie 72 333.38 5 19
McIntosh 15 102.97 1 2
Meriwether 106 504.28 2 18
Miller 42 728.66 0 3
Mitchell 417 1890.64 34 95
Monroe 123 443.61 11 26
Montgomery 13 140.94 0 1
Morgan 39 203.78 0 5
Murray 109 270.73 1 11
Muscogee 776 404.96 21 118
Newton 389 346.23 10 66
Oconee 123 294.7 9 21
Oglethorpe 66 433.07 7 13
Paulding 352 204.01 12 73
Peach 78 284.93 5 23
Pickens 52 155.08 4 13
Pierce 117 598.62 4 24
Pike 61 323.44 3 11
Polk 140 321.97 1 14
Pulaski 43 394.75 2 6
Putnam 100 456.93 9 17
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 26 153.07 1 10
Randolph 183 2709.51 19 33
Richmond 627 310.03 30 174
Rockdale 308 324.35 8 74
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 57 410.07 3 18
Seminole 46 565.11 2 8
Spalding 294 425.41 21 52
Stephens 144 546.95 3 27
Stewart 57 930 1 13
Sumter 494 1680.33 45 137
Talbot 41 665.8 2 13
Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0
Tattnall 30 118.06 0 3
Taylor 23 289.02 2 10
Telfair 38 242.9 1 7
Terrell 217 2562.89 26 52
Thomas 353 794.49 33 68
Tift 312 764.14 19 71
Toombs 65 240.89 4 12
Towns 30 249.29 1 9
Treutlen 14 205.01 0 1
Troup 426 604.99 11 89
Turner 139 1721.15 13 28
Twiggs 18 222.61 1 6
Union 49 193.41 1 14
Upson 290 1103.63 35 43
Walker 194 278.7 0 5
Walton 299 312.06 15 51
Ware 248 691.71 14 56
Warren 18 345.49 0 9
Washington 74 364.5 1 8
Wayne 25 83.41 0 3
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 14 177.01 0 0
White 113 355.82 3 24
Whitfield 494 471.95 7 31
Wilcox 117 1331.06 13 20
Wilkes 34 339.52 1 6
Wilkinson 71 796.05 7 23
Worth 235 1166.72 21 48

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 637,499 (534,861 COVID-19 tests; 102,638 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 51,898

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,180 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:36 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleMacon man hospitalized after Thomas Street shooting
Next articleWRPD investigating Saturday shooting, Sunday armed robbery
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!