WRPD investigating Saturday shooting, Sunday armed robbery

Tucker Sargent
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are investigating two separate incidents that happened over the weekend.

Officers say a 19-year-old woman was shot in the calf around 9:30 Saturday night in the 300 block of Alabama Avenue.

A WRPD news release said officers were told two people in a small, dark vehicle fired shots at a group of people in front of a home.

The woman was taken to Houston Healthcare for treatment.

Call Detective Paul Peck at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information about the shooting.

Family Dollar armed robbery

Police say Family Dollar at 2030 Watson Boulevard was robbed just before 10 Sunday morning.

A WRPD news release said officers were told two men dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered entered the business and demanded money before running away.

No one was injured.

Call the Criminal Investigation Division at (478) 302-5380 if you have any information.

