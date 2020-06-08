Two people arrested, five people wanted in connection to shooting death in Fort Valley

|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are behind bars and five more are wanted in connection to murder at an apartment building.
According to Captain Jerrell Smith with the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, 26 year old Jada Williams and 27 year old Richard Postell have been charged with murder and aggravated assault for the death of 24 year old Juan Stewart. Police say Stewart was shot at Lakeview Apartments at 1105 Edwards Street in Fort Valley Monday, June 1st. He later died.
According to a post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, the people listed below are wanted in connection to the shooting.
- 23 year old Jadarius Sanders – charged with aggravated battery and participation in criminal street gang activity
- 22 year old Marlexia Sanders – charged with battery
- 21 year old Shandreka Warren – charged with battery and participation in criminal street gang activity
- 21 year old Deshard Postell – charged with battery and participation in criminal street gang activity
- 21 year old Pierre Williams – charged with battery and participation in criminal street gang activity
While looking into Stewart’s death, investigators were made aware of several videos circulating on social media of a fight that led to a shooting. Captain Smith said the five people who are wanted are in the videos.
“The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming and more individuals may be charged as new information is brought forth, ” said Fort Valley’s Director of Public Safety, Lawrence Spurgeon.
Anyone with information is asked to call (478)825-3384.