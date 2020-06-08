Fire damages an apartment in Macon, leaves six people without a home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six people are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment Sunday afternoon.
According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief, Marvin Riggins, the fire happened at 624 Forest Hill Road, apartment V3 in Macon at 4 p.m. Sunday. Chief Riggins said the fire was contained to the one apartment, which received moderate damage. No one was injured during the fire.
Chief Riggins said it looks like the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. The cause is unknown at this time.
The American Red Cross is assisting the six people who lived in the apartment.
