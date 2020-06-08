Fire damages an apartment in Macon, leaves six people without a home

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six people are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment Sunday afternoon.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief, Marvin Riggins, the fire happened at 624 Forest Hill Road, apartment V3 in Macon at 4 p.m. Sunday. Chief Riggins said the fire was contained to the one apartment, which received moderate damage. No one was injured during the fire.

Chief Riggins said it looks like the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. The cause is unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross is assisting the six people who lived in the apartment.

Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.