Georgia Department of Natural Resources offers free fishing day

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is allowing Georgia residents a few days to fish without a license.

This Saturday will be one of three free fishing days this year.

The DNR started hosting these days to get residents more interested in the state’s natural resources.

Brandon Baker — a biologist for the DNR in Fort Valley — says that he hopes the free fishing days will reel in new fishers.

Baker said, “The fishing days are a good way to get people introduced to and hopefully get people hooked on fishing. If you can get them into fishing then hopefully one day they’ll buy a fishing license and money from these licenses goes into conservation of water bodies and fisheries.”

The DNR encourages people to visit their website to register for a fishing license. A regular annual fishing license costs $15 for a Georgia resident and $50 for a non-resident.

Once a hunting or fishing license is purchased on the DNR website, they will send you a temporary license while the official copy comes through the mail.

Event information

The free fishing day happens on Saturday, June 13. The next free fishing day will be on September 24, 2020.

