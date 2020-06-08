Macon man dies after gunshot wound to face

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are investigating a homicide after the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
In a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to several reports of gunshots in the Fort Hill community just around 1:20 a.m. When on the scene deputies heard no shots fired, nor saw anyone in the area firing shots.
Again at approximately 5:04 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Hawkinsville Avenue and East View avenue in response to shots fired. When they arrived, they found 29 year old Dominique Lamar Phillips of Macon laying dead in an alleyway with a gunshot wound.
Investigators are still working to determine the series of events that led up to this incident.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME