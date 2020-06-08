BOLO: Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies searching for suspect

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies looking 29-year-old Malcolm Bady of Jonesboro.
Authorities described Bady as standing 5’10” and weighing 150 lbs., last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts who ran from a Chevrolet Malibu.
Deputies tried to stop the car around 8:30 a.m. Monday for having no tag. Bady ran from the car on I-75 northbound near the weigh station.
Deputies are looking for him near English Road and the Recreation Center.
If you see anyone matching this description, please call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478)994-7010.