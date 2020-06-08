Perry Leisure Services host virtual summer camp

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry Leisure Services Department will host a virtual summer camp beginning Tuesday.
The free eight-week program will run from June to July.
The “camp-in” will meet three days a week. It offers STEM-related education and games, physical activities and virtual field trips.
Each week will showcase a different theme for children ages five to eleven. Also, program officials say participants do not have to reside in Perry.
Participants can access the camp by visiting www.perry-ga.gov and click on the “Camp-In” icon.