BOLO: Deputies need help identifying suspects in armed robbery in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into an armed robbery that happened at the AK Express on Clinton Road.

Investigators say the incident happened around 12:35 a.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, a woman and a shirtless man held the store door open while two armed suspects entered the store and demanded money from three customers.

The suspects tried to get behind the store’s counter but were unsuccessful.

Once the suspects received cash from the store’s customers, they fled the scene.

No one was injured during this incident.

The first suspect description

Stands 5’9” ft, weighs 120 lbs.

Last seen wearing a pink, white, blue, yellow and white tie-dyed hoodie with a pink face mask and sunglasses

Torn black and gray jeans, black shoes and gloves

The second suspect description

Stands 5’8” ft, weighs 120 lbs.

Last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with a black tee-shirt pulled over the hoodie

Black shorts, black shoes, and his face covered

The shirtless man that opened the door is described standing 5’8” ft,190lbs, short hair, beard, no shirt, black and white pants, and black slides.

The woman is described as standing 5’6” ft, 200 lbs., with medium braids, gray shirt, white shorts, and white slides.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.