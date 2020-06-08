Tech Report: SpaceX develops new rocket, Apple cardholders go monthly

|
Apple will reportedly soon allow you to pay for its products over time. and you’ll save money as these plans will be interest-free.
According to Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to introduce the option of monthly installment plans for its Apple cardholders. The company had already begun offering a 24-month no-interest payment plan for the iPhone in 2019. However, this new roll-out will include monthly payment plan options for a slew of Apple products.
SpaceX is about a week past launching astronauts for the first time but CEO Elon Musk wants employees to focus on developing the company’s next-generation rocket.
CNBC reports the company’s starship rocket aims to be fully reusable and launch as many as 100 people at a time on missions to the moon and Mars.
Musk asked employees to accelerate progress on its next-generation starship rocket “dramatically and immediately”.
Carnegie Mellon estimates 30 to 49 percent of tweets could be bots at any given time.
It says over the last 5 days in May, more than 625,000 tweets and more than 413,000 users qualified as a suspected inauthentic activity.
Apple was granted a patent for software that would let you take socially distant group selfies.
They could invite others to take part in a group selfie, and the software would arrange them together in a single image.
The selfie could include still photos, stored video images, or live streaming images.