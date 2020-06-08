UPDATE (Monday, June 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/8/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 52,497 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|189
|1018.26
|13
|34
|Atkinson
|60
|720.29
|2
|10
|Bacon
|146
|1280.25
|3
|12
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|388
|873.32
|29
|72
|Banks
|92
|460.41
|1
|13
|Barrow
|353
|408.65
|20
|81
|Bartow
|523
|472.15
|39
|142
|Ben Hill
|93
|558.73
|1
|9
|Berrien
|59
|306.08
|1
|4
|Bibb
|509
|334.54
|31
|144
|Bleckley
|51
|397.26
|0
|3
|Brantley
|63
|328.09
|2
|5
|Brooks
|83
|527.75
|8
|11
|Bryan
|78
|199.3
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|83
|104.45
|3
|11
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|30
|Butts
|244
|969.25
|24
|28
|Calhoun
|138
|2184.58
|6
|19
|Camden
|69
|127.96
|1
|8
|Candler
|15
|138.41
|0
|3
|Carroll
|585
|487.02
|28
|106
|Catoosa
|164
|238.47
|0
|11
|Charlton
|34
|256.58
|1
|6
|Chatham
|552
|188.93
|28
|123
|Chattahoochee
|173
|1609.45
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|25
|100.94
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|975
|365.69
|35
|145
|Clarke
|325
|250.43
|15
|52
|Clay
|49
|1716.29
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1343
|440.56
|52
|195
|Clinch
|70
|1051.68
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3298
|417.16
|196
|718
|Coffee
|300
|696.99
|14
|68
|Colquitt
|569
|1253.5
|15
|49
|Columbia
|278
|175.25
|8
|38
|Cook
|56
|321.16
|1
|9
|Coweta
|468
|307.89
|9
|53
|Crawford
|29
|237.16
|0
|4
|Crisp
|239
|1072.28
|8
|39
|Dade
|41
|253.68
|1
|3
|Dawson
|114
|421.89
|1
|18
|DeKalb
|4054
|511.12
|125
|701
|Decatur
|214
|813.01
|6
|26
|Dodge
|53
|260
|2
|8
|Dooly
|191
|1425.37
|12
|38
|Dougherty
|1806
|2008.79
|149
|441
|Douglas
|601
|395.64
|25
|134
|Early
|249
|2454.17
|31
|22
|Echols
|146
|3678.51
|0
|5
|Effingham
|78
|121.83
|1
|12
|Elbert
|82
|432.83
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|31
|136.78
|2
|6
|Evans
|6
|56.14
|0
|0
|Fannin
|55
|208.97
|1
|5
|Fayette
|247
|210.13
|15
|40
|Floyd
|326
|326.27
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|556
|220.19
|12
|74
|Franklin
|134
|574.39
|1
|11
|Fulton
|4887
|444.6
|256
|922
|Gilmer
|160
|509.28
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|157
|182.46
|2
|16
|Gordon
|203
|349.7
|16
|34
|Grady
|120
|489
|4
|28
|Greene
|80
|427.42
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4598
|473.46
|139
|722
|Habersham
|562
|1227.07
|26
|77
|Hall
|2642
|1280.36
|50
|358
|Hancock
|199
|2428.9
|26
|37
|Haralson
|52
|169.26
|4
|15
|Harris
|130
|374.51
|6
|16
|Hart
|40
|153.22
|0
|1
|Heard
|36
|291.03
|3
|7
|Henry
|767
|319.76
|22
|93
|Houston
|402
|255.99
|19
|97
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|232
|310.58
|7
|36
|Jasper
|49
|345.09
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|46
|303.67
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|51
|333.05
|1
|8
|Jenkins
|29
|338.15
|2
|9
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|13
|Jones
|49
|171.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|76
|392.83
|3
|12
|Lanier
|32
|309.15
|2
|7
|Laurens
|112
|236.81
|1
|18
|Lee
|367
|1224.52
|22
|66
|Liberty
|87
|140.54
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|1
|6
|Long
|17
|85.36
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|461
|391.08
|4
|54
|Lumpkin
|103
|304.72
|1
|21
|Macon
|106
|816.14
|7
|36
|Madison
|65
|215.4
|1
|12
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|72
|333.38
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|15
|102.97
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|109
|518.55
|2
|18
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|419
|1899.71
|34
|95
|Monroe
|123
|443.61
|11
|26
|Montgomery
|13
|140.94
|0
|1
|Morgan
|39
|203.78
|0
|5
|Murray
|110
|273.22
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|808
|421.65
|22
|118
|Newton
|395
|351.57
|10
|66
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2502
|0
|32
|137
|Oconee
|125
|299.49
|9
|21
|Oglethorpe
|67
|439.63
|7
|13
|Paulding
|354
|205.17
|13
|74
|Peach
|78
|284.93
|6
|23
|Pickens
|52
|155.08
|4
|13
|Pierce
|119
|608.85
|4
|24
|Pike
|62
|328.74
|3
|11
|Polk
|145
|333.47
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|45
|413.11
|2
|7
|Putnam
|100
|456.93
|9
|17
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|26
|153.07
|1
|10
|Randolph
|183
|2709.51
|19
|33
|Richmond
|645
|318.93
|32
|177
|Rockdale
|314
|330.67
|8
|74
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|58
|417.27
|3
|18
|Seminole
|46
|565.11
|2
|8
|Spalding
|296
|428.3
|21
|52
|Stephens
|145
|550.74
|3
|27
|Stewart
|57
|930
|1
|13
|Sumter
|496
|1687.13
|46
|139
|Talbot
|41
|665.8
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|32
|125.93
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|10
|Telfair
|38
|242.9
|1
|7
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|26
|52
|Thomas
|357
|803.49
|33
|69
|Tift
|320
|783.74
|20
|72
|Toombs
|68
|252.01
|4
|12
|Towns
|30
|249.29
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|14
|205.01
|0
|1
|Troup
|446
|633.4
|11
|91
|Turner
|140
|1733.53
|13
|28
|Twiggs
|19
|234.97
|1
|6
|Union
|49
|193.41
|1
|14
|Unknown
|1322
|0
|2
|35
|Upson
|290
|1103.63
|35
|43
|Walker
|195
|280.13
|0
|6
|Walton
|303
|316.24
|16
|51
|Ware
|249
|694.5
|14
|56
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|75
|369.42
|1
|9
|Wayne
|26
|86.74
|0
|3
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|14
|177.01
|0
|0
|White
|114
|358.96
|3
|24
|Whitfield
|504
|481.5
|9
|31
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|71
|796.05
|7
|23
|Worth
|240
|1191.54
|21
|48
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 649,384 (544,371 COVID-19 tests; 105,013 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 52,497
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,746 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/7 listed 783 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,208 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:36 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
