UPDATE (Monday, June 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
2481
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 52,497 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 189 1018.26 13 34
Atkinson 60 720.29 2 10
Bacon 146 1280.25 3 12
Baker 37 1187.42 3 12
Baldwin 388 873.32 29 72
Banks 92 460.41 1 13
Barrow 353 408.65 20 81
Bartow 523 472.15 39 142
Ben Hill 93 558.73 1 9
Berrien 59 306.08 1 4
Bibb 509 334.54 31 144
Bleckley 51 397.26 0 3
Brantley 63 328.09 2 5
Brooks 83 527.75 8 11
Bryan 78 199.3 5 18
Bulloch 83 104.45 3 11
Burke 125 559.48 6 30
Butts 244 969.25 24 28
Calhoun 138 2184.58 6 19
Camden 69 127.96 1 8
Candler 15 138.41 0 3
Carroll 585 487.02 28 106
Catoosa 164 238.47 0 11
Charlton 34 256.58 1 6
Chatham 552 188.93 28 123
Chattahoochee 173 1609.45 0 6
Chattooga 25 100.94 2 3
Cherokee 975 365.69 35 145
Clarke 325 250.43 15 52
Clay 49 1716.29 2 5
Clayton 1343 440.56 52 195
Clinch 70 1051.68 2 7
Cobb 3298 417.16 196 718
Coffee 300 696.99 14 68
Colquitt 569 1253.5 15 49
Columbia 278 175.25 8 38
Cook 56 321.16 1 9
Coweta 468 307.89 9 53
Crawford 29 237.16 0 4
Crisp 239 1072.28 8 39
Dade 41 253.68 1 3
Dawson 114 421.89 1 18
DeKalb 4054 511.12 125 701
Decatur 214 813.01 6 26
Dodge 53 260 2 8
Dooly 191 1425.37 12 38
Dougherty 1806 2008.79 149 441
Douglas 601 395.64 25 134
Early 249 2454.17 31 22
Echols 146 3678.51 0 5
Effingham 78 121.83 1 12
Elbert 82 432.83 0 6
Emanuel 31 136.78 2 6
Evans 6 56.14 0 0
Fannin 55 208.97 1 5
Fayette 247 210.13 15 40
Floyd 326 326.27 15 43
Forsyth 556 220.19 12 74
Franklin 134 574.39 1 11
Fulton 4887 444.6 256 922
Gilmer 160 509.28 1 21
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 157 182.46 2 16
Gordon 203 349.7 16 34
Grady 120 489 4 28
Greene 80 427.42 7 19
Gwinnett 4598 473.46 139 722
Habersham 562 1227.07 26 77
Hall 2642 1280.36 50 358
Hancock 199 2428.9 26 37
Haralson 52 169.26 4 15
Harris 130 374.51 6 16
Hart 40 153.22 0 1
Heard 36 291.03 3 7
Henry 767 319.76 22 93
Houston 402 255.99 19 97
Irwin 34 360.44 1 8
Jackson 232 310.58 7 36
Jasper 49 345.09 1 7
Jeff Davis 46 303.67 1 5
Jefferson 51 333.05 1 8
Jenkins 29 338.15 2 9
Johnson 83 859.12 2 13
Jones 49 171.38 0 4
Lamar 76 392.83 3 12
Lanier 32 309.15 2 7
Laurens 112 236.81 1 18
Lee 367 1224.52 22 66
Liberty 87 140.54 1 14
Lincoln 16 196.92 1 6
Long 17 85.36 1 2
Lowndes 461 391.08 4 54
Lumpkin 103 304.72 1 21
Macon 106 816.14 7 36
Madison 65 215.4 1 12
Marion 59 711.44 2 11
McDuffie 72 333.38 5 19
McIntosh 15 102.97 1 2
Meriwether 109 518.55 2 18
Miller 42 728.66 0 3
Mitchell 419 1899.71 34 95
Monroe 123 443.61 11 26
Montgomery 13 140.94 0 1
Morgan 39 203.78 0 5
Murray 110 273.22 1 11
Muscogee 808 421.65 22 118
Newton 395 351.57 10 66
Non-Georgia Resident 2502 0 32 137
Oconee 125 299.49 9 21
Oglethorpe 67 439.63 7 13
Paulding 354 205.17 13 74
Peach 78 284.93 6 23
Pickens 52 155.08 4 13
Pierce 119 608.85 4 24
Pike 62 328.74 3 11
Polk 145 333.47 1 14
Pulaski 45 413.11 2 7
Putnam 100 456.93 9 17
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 26 153.07 1 10
Randolph 183 2709.51 19 33
Richmond 645 318.93 32 177
Rockdale 314 330.67 8 74
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 58 417.27 3 18
Seminole 46 565.11 2 8
Spalding 296 428.3 21 52
Stephens 145 550.74 3 27
Stewart 57 930 1 13
Sumter 496 1687.13 46 139
Talbot 41 665.8 2 13
Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0
Tattnall 32 125.93 0 3
Taylor 23 289.02 2 10
Telfair 38 242.9 1 7
Terrell 217 2562.89 26 52
Thomas 357 803.49 33 69
Tift 320 783.74 20 72
Toombs 68 252.01 4 12
Towns 30 249.29 1 9
Treutlen 14 205.01 0 1
Troup 446 633.4 11 91
Turner 140 1733.53 13 28
Twiggs 19 234.97 1 6
Union 49 193.41 1 14
Unknown 1322 0 2 35
Upson 290 1103.63 35 43
Walker 195 280.13 0 6
Walton 303 316.24 16 51
Ware 249 694.5 14 56
Warren 18 345.49 0 9
Washington 75 369.42 1 9
Wayne 26 86.74 0 3
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 14 177.01 0 0
White 114 358.96 3 24
Whitfield 504 481.5 9 31
Wilcox 117 1331.06 14 20
Wilkes 34 339.52 1 6
Wilkinson 71 796.05 7 23
Worth 240 1191.54 21 48

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 649,384 (544,371 COVID-19 tests; 105,013 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 52,497

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,208 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:36 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

