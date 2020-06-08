Voters to use new voting machines, Tuesday

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday is Georgia’s primary elections and voters can expect a few changes at the polls.

Houston County Board of Elections wants to make sure residents know how to properly cast their votes with three easy steps.

First, residents will insert their voter cards and mark their selections. Second, voters will print their paper ballot and review to ensure their selections. And finally, voters will drop paper-ballots a ballot scanner.

Andy Holland with Houston County Board of Elections says in order to vote on Tuesday, residents need some form of government-issued photo I.D.

He says locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“All we have left is election day on Tuesday,” said Holland.

Holland says that paper ballots are beneficial because they can be recounted and audited.

Holland emphasizes that the ballots will be locked in a secured place until they are returned by a poll worker to the elections office on election night.

“They will not be open,” said Holland.

The election officials say all poll workers will have mask, gloves, and goggles.

The facility will enforce social distancing while voters stand in line as well as use touchscreens. They will also provide voters with a stylus so that they don’t have to touch the screen.

Holland says Houston County received nearly 430 new touchscreens voting machines.