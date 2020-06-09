Austin Scott, Buddy Carter win GOP nods for new terms in Congress

|
ATLANTA (AP) — Incumbent Republicans Buddy Carter and Austin Scott are each rolling to victory in their primary bids for another term Congress.
Carter, seeking his fourth term representing the 1st District along Georgia’s coast, defeated Republican challengers Danny Merritt and Ken Yasger.
Scott, seeking his sixth term representing the 8th District in middle and south Georgia easily defeated Army veteran and self-described “progressive Republican” Daniel Ellyson and business owner and party activist Robert Vance Dean.
Georgia Democrats were choosing between seven contenders in a U.S. Senate race to challenge incumbent Republican David Perdue.
Joe Biden easily won Georgia’s Democratic presidential primary, while Trump was the only choice on the Republican ballot.