Polling precincts take COVID-19 precautions on Election Day

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – COVID-19 is not stopping democracy. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger took extra steps to protect both voters and poll workers.

Gloves, masks, and minimal contact with surfaces are just some of the steps.

Raffensperger encouraged Georgians to vote with mail-in absentee ballots, but some still wanted the in-person experience.

Macon resident Brandon Cain voted at Middle Georgia State University. He says he felt safe while voting.

“They are keeping the six feet distance between everybody,” Cain said. “Also they’re limiting a lot more of “hands-on”. You don’t really have to use your hands the majority of the time. They give you a stylus when you walk in, so you really don’t have to worry about touching the screen. It’s safe.”

Raffensperger says poll workers also received additional resources to clean the equipment regularly.

Chip Matthews
