Georgia elections chief probing voting problems

WASHINGTON (AP) – Georgia’s secretary of state has opened an investigation into voting problems in two counties in metro Atlanta amid reports of voting machine malfunctions in its twice-delayed primary election.
Republican Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday announced investigations into Fulton and Dekalb counties’ election process. He called what was happening there “unacceptable” and said his office was investigating how to resolve the issues before the November general election.
It was the first time Georgia was using its new voting system, which combined touchscreens with scanned paper ballots in races for president, U.S. Senate, and dozens of other contests.
Problems were reported in other parts of Georgia, as well.