Georgia SOS site: Election results won’t be available until after 10:10 p.m.

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
29
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s statewide election results won’t be available until after all polling locations in the state have closed.

That’s according to a post on the Secretary of State’s website, which says the final polling location is set to close at 10:10 p.m. “by judicial order.”

“Election results will be available afterwords (sic),” the post said.

41NBC is working to gather local election results from counties across our viewing area and will post them here when they’re available.

 

 

Previous articleSevere storms possible in Middle Georgia Wednesday
Next articleMacon man arrested after using cloned credit cards for purchases
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!