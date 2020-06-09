Georgia SOS site: Election results won’t be available until after 10:10 p.m.

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s statewide election results won’t be available until after all polling locations in the state have closed.
That’s according to a post on the Secretary of State’s website, which says the final polling location is set to close at 10:10 p.m. “by judicial order.”
“Election results will be available afterwords (sic),” the post said.
41NBC is working to gather local election results from counties across our viewing area and will post them here when they’re available.