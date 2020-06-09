Macon man arrested after using cloned credit cards for purchases

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Macon man for theft by deception on Tuesday around noon.
Authorities identified the man as 45-year-old Dyrek Antonio Fuller, of Macon.
Investigators were informed that between January 5, 2020, and March 4, 2020, that an unknown person used cloned credit cards to purchase approximately $3,400 in diesel fuel at the Jet Food Mart on Riverside Drive.
Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Fuller as the suspect.
On Tuesday, investigators searched Fuller’s residence and took him into custody without incident.
Deputies took Fuller to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Theft by Deception. Authorities have set no bond for Fuller.
More charges are pending investigation.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.