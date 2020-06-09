Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 1-5

|
Restaurant Report Card: June 1-5
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 1 and Friday, June 5.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Bibb County:
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020
China Inn Restaurant
3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020
Boys and Girls Club Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2020
Dodge County:
Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020
Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020
Swine & Dine
6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2020
Jones County:
Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020
Sawmill Restaurant
241 HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020
Sawmill Restaurant Base
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020
Sawmill Restaurant Mobile
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020
I Love Country Buffet
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 200 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020
Laurens County:
Waffle House
2122 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
2111 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020
Dunkin’
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020
Macon County:
Old Mexico
127 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020
Peach County:
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2020
Pulaski County:
C&M Simmons Sizzling Smokehouse Grill
173 HARMONY CHURCH RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020
C&M Simmons Sizzling Smokehouse Grill Mobile Unit
173 HARMONY CHURCH RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020
Taylor County:
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020
Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020
Washington County
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020