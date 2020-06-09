Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 1-5

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
10
Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: June 1-5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 1 and Friday, June 5.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full inspection reports.

Bibb County:

Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

China Inn Restaurant
3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020

Boys and Girls Club Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2020

 

Dodge County:

Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020

Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020

Swine & Dine
6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2020

 

Jones County:

Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

Sawmill Restaurant
241 HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

Sawmill Restaurant Base
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

Sawmill Restaurant Mobile
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

I Love Country Buffet
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 200 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020

 

Laurens County:

Waffle House
2122 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
2111 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

Dunkin’
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020

 

Macon County:

Old Mexico
127 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020

 

Peach County:

Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2020

 

Pulaski County:

C&M Simmons Sizzling Smokehouse Grill
173 HARMONY CHURCH RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020

C&M Simmons Sizzling Smokehouse Grill Mobile Unit
173 HARMONY CHURCH RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020

 

Taylor County:

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2020

Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2020

 

Washington County

Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2020

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleMorning News Update: What you need to know before you head to the polls
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!