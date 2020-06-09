RV dealers see sales increase during pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Americans search for ways to stay busy during the pandemic, RV dealers say sales have increased.

Travel experts expect more residents to remain close to home. Some will take road trips rather than flying.

Rex Gambill, general manager with Mid-State RV, says a number of people have shown interest in buying an RV.

“We started to see a rise at the end of April. And May was explosive. We had a record sales month — we sold 100 RVs,” Gambill said.

Gambill says many are looking for ways to social-distance while enjoying the outdoors.

“A lot of folks are realizing that RVing is something you can still do in the pandemic and it’s safe,” Gambill said. “You know who stayed in that camper last night. You’re separated from other people. It’s just a Safeway to go and everybody’s kind of picking up on it.”

RV dealers are seeing more gaps through inventory as sales increase.

“We typically keep about 350 RVs here at Mid-State. We are the largest dealer in the state, and we were pleasantly surprised at the number of people who came out to buy an RV,” Gambill said.

If you’re looking to get back outside in a safe affordable way, buying an RV may be an option.

“It doesn’t have to be expensive; this is something most of everybody can afford,” Gambill said. “Middle-class Americans have been doing this for almost a hundred years.”

Experts say RV travel allows people to control their surroundings.