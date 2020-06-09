Severe storms possible in Middle Georgia Wednesday

|
After a day of storms across Middle Georgia, we are looking at another chance of potentially strong storms for Wednesday.
A cold front will approach the area and help to lift the tropical moisture in our area. The result will be storms, some of which could become severe.
Main threats with any storms that form Wednesday will be damaging wind gusts and damaging hail. Heavy, tropical downpours will also be possible.
As far as timing for these storms, although we could see an isolated storm in the morning, the bulk of the storms will be likely by the afternoon/evening.
The front will move slowly through the southeast and finally make it to our area overnight.
The cold front will finally push through the area by Thursday afternoon. This will take the storm chances with it to the coast, where the front will get stuck and transition to a stationary boundary.
While we won’t see a big cool down with this cold front, much drier air will try and move in behind the front, which will at least make it more comfortable.
Scattered and isolated storm chances stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.