UPDATE (Monday, June 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
2522
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 53,249 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 197 1061.37 13 35
Atkinson 62 744.3 2 11
Bacon 152 1332.87 3 14
Baker 37 1187.42 3 12
Baldwin 393 884.58 29 73
Banks 99 495.45 1 14
Barrow 356 412.12 20 84
Bartow 527 475.76 39 142
Ben Hill 93 558.73 1 9
Berrien 59 306.08 0 3
Bibb 511 335.85 31 144
Bleckley 53 412.84 0 3
Brantley 63 328.09 2 5
Brooks 84 534.11 8 12
Bryan 80 204.41 5 18
Bulloch 84 105.7 3 11
Burke 125 559.48 6 31
Butts 253 1005.01 25 28
Calhoun 140 2216.24 6 19
Camden 70 129.81 1 8
Candler 15 138.41 0 3
Carroll 587 488.68 33 106
Catoosa 164 238.47 0 11
Charlton 36 271.68 1 6
Chatham 556 190.3 29 125
Chattahoochee 180 1674.57 0 6
Chattooga 27 109.02 2 3
Cherokee 978 366.82 35 146
Clarke 328 252.74 15 54
Clay 49 1716.29 2 5
Clayton 1362 446.79 54 198
Clinch 72 1081.73 2 7
Cobb 3337 422.09 203 726
Coffee 307 713.26 14 72
Colquitt 589 1297.56 16 50
Columbia 288 181.55 8 39
Cook 57 326.89 1 9
Coweta 474 311.84 10 54
Crawford 31 253.52 0 4
Crisp 239 1072.28 8 39
Dade 41 253.68 1 3
Dawson 114 421.89 1 18
Decatur 218 828.2 6 25
DeKalb 4120 519.45 135 712
Dodge 53 260 2 8
Dooly 193 1440.3 12 40
Dougherty 1818 2022.13 149 444
Douglas 612 402.88 27 135
Early 252 2483.74 31 23
Echols 146 3678.51 0 5
Effingham 81 126.51 1 13
Elbert 82 432.83 0 6
Emanuel 33 145.61 2 6
Evans 6 56.14 0 0
Fannin 57 216.57 1 5
Fayette 254 216.09 15 41
Floyd 335 335.28 15 43
Forsyth 575 227.72 12 74
Franklin 134 574.39 1 11
Fulton 4925 448.06 272 934
Gilmer 161 512.46 1 21
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 164 190.59 2 16
Gordon 209 360.04 16 34
Grady 127 517.52 4 28
Greene 83 443.45 7 19
Gwinnett 4692 483.14 143 738
Habersham 568 1240.17 26 79
Hall 2664 1291.02 51 363
Hancock 200 2441.11 29 37
Haralson 54 175.77 4 15
Harris 143 411.96 6 16
Hart 39 149.39 0 1
Heard 37 299.11 3 7
Henry 779 324.76 22 94
Houston 406 258.53 20 98
Irwin 34 360.44 1 8
Jackson 237 317.27 7 36
Jasper 51 359.18 1 7
Jeff Davis 48 316.87 1 5
Jefferson 52 339.58 1 9
Jenkins 33 384.79 2 10
Johnson 83 859.12 2 13
Jones 49 171.38 0 4
Lamar 76 392.83 4 12
Lanier 34 328.47 2 8
Laurens 116 245.26 1 18
Lee 368 1227.85 22 66
Liberty 86 138.92 1 14
Lincoln 16 196.92 1 6
Long 17 85.36 1 2
Lowndes 474 402.11 4 56
Lumpkin 103 304.72 1 21
Macon 106 816.14 7 36
Madison 66 218.71 2 13
Marion 59 711.44 2 11
McDuffie 73 338.01 5 19
McIntosh 15 102.97 1 2
Meriwether 110 523.31 2 18
Miller 43 746.01 0 3
Mitchell 425 1926.91 36 95
Monroe 124 447.22 12 26
Montgomery 14 151.78 0 2
Morgan 40 209.01 0 5
Murray 114 283.15 1 11
Muscogee 868 452.97 22 122
Newton 396 352.46 11 66
Oconee 127 304.29 9 22
Oglethorpe 70 459.32 7 14
Paulding 371 215.02 13 74
Peach 80 292.24 7 24
Pickens 53 158.07 4 13
Pierce 121 619.08 4 24
Pike 64 339.34 3 11
Polk 152 349.57 1 14
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 103 470.64 10 18
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 27 158.95 1 10
Randolph 187 2768.73 20 34
Richmond 652 322.39 34 179
Rockdale 320 336.98 8 75
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 59 424.46 3 19
Seminole 47 577.4 2 8
Spalding 301 435.54 22 55
Stephens 147 558.34 3 28
Stewart 58 946.32 1 13
Sumter 498 1693.94 48 139
Talbot 43 698.28 2 13
Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0
Tattnall 34 133.8 0 3
Taylor 23 289.02 2 10
Telfair 39 249.3 1 7
Terrell 217 2562.89 26 52
Thomas 357 803.49 33 69
Tift 327 800.88 22 73
Toombs 77 285.36 4 12
Towns 30 249.29 1 9
Treutlen 14 205.01 0 1
Troup 476 676 11 91
Turner 141 1745.91 13 29
Twiggs 19 234.97 1 6
Union 50 197.36 1 14
Upson 290 1103.63 36 43
Walker 203 291.62 0 9
Walton 307 320.41 20 53
Ware 252 702.87 14 57
Warren 18 345.49 0 9
Washington 75 369.42 1 9
Wayne 30 100.09 0 3
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 14 177.01 0 0
White 117 368.41 3 24
Whitfield 509 486.28 9 32
Wilcox 117 1331.06 14 20
Wilkes 34 339.52 1 6
Wilkinson 72 807.27 7 23
Worth 243 1206.43 21 48

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 657,068 (551,908 COVID-19 tests; 105,160 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 53,249

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,285 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleRestaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 1-5
Next articleGeorgia elections chief probing voting problems
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!