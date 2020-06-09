|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/9/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 53,249 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|197
|1061.37
|13
|35
|Atkinson
|62
|744.3
|2
|11
|Bacon
|152
|1332.87
|3
|14
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|393
|884.58
|29
|73
|Banks
|99
|495.45
|1
|14
|Barrow
|356
|412.12
|20
|84
|Bartow
|527
|475.76
|39
|142
|Ben Hill
|93
|558.73
|1
|9
|Berrien
|59
|306.08
|0
|3
|Bibb
|511
|335.85
|31
|144
|Bleckley
|53
|412.84
|0
|3
|Brantley
|63
|328.09
|2
|5
|Brooks
|84
|534.11
|8
|12
|Bryan
|80
|204.41
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|84
|105.7
|3
|11
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|31
|Butts
|253
|1005.01
|25
|28
|Calhoun
|140
|2216.24
|6
|19
|Camden
|70
|129.81
|1
|8
|Candler
|15
|138.41
|0
|3
|Carroll
|587
|488.68
|33
|106
|Catoosa
|164
|238.47
|0
|11
|Charlton
|36
|271.68
|1
|6
|Chatham
|556
|190.3
|29
|125
|Chattahoochee
|180
|1674.57
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|27
|109.02
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|978
|366.82
|35
|146
|Clarke
|328
|252.74
|15
|54
|Clay
|49
|1716.29
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1362
|446.79
|54
|198
|Clinch
|72
|1081.73
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3337
|422.09
|203
|726
|Coffee
|307
|713.26
|14
|72
|Colquitt
|589
|1297.56
|16
|50
|Columbia
|288
|181.55
|8
|39
|Cook
|57
|326.89
|1
|9
|Coweta
|474
|311.84
|10
|54
|Crawford
|31
|253.52
|0
|4
|Crisp
|239
|1072.28
|8
|39
|Dade
|41
|253.68
|1
|3
|Dawson
|114
|421.89
|1
|18
|Decatur
|218
|828.2
|6
|25
|DeKalb
|4120
|519.45
|135
|712
|Dodge
|53
|260
|2
|8
|Dooly
|193
|1440.3
|12
|40
|Dougherty
|1818
|2022.13
|149
|444
|Douglas
|612
|402.88
|27
|135
|Early
|252
|2483.74
|31
|23
|Echols
|146
|3678.51
|0
|5
|Effingham
|81
|126.51
|1
|13
|Elbert
|82
|432.83
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|33
|145.61
|2
|6
|Evans
|6
|56.14
|0
|0
|Fannin
|57
|216.57
|1
|5
|Fayette
|254
|216.09
|15
|41
|Floyd
|335
|335.28
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|575
|227.72
|12
|74
|Franklin
|134
|574.39
|1
|11
|Fulton
|4925
|448.06
|272
|934
|Gilmer
|161
|512.46
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|164
|190.59
|2
|16
|Gordon
|209
|360.04
|16
|34
|Grady
|127
|517.52
|4
|28
|Greene
|83
|443.45
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4692
|483.14
|143
|738
|Habersham
|568
|1240.17
|26
|79
|Hall
|2664
|1291.02
|51
|363
|Hancock
|200
|2441.11
|29
|37
|Haralson
|54
|175.77
|4
|15
|Harris
|143
|411.96
|6
|16
|Hart
|39
|149.39
|0
|1
|Heard
|37
|299.11
|3
|7
|Henry
|779
|324.76
|22
|94
|Houston
|406
|258.53
|20
|98
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|237
|317.27
|7
|36
|Jasper
|51
|359.18
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|48
|316.87
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|52
|339.58
|1
|9
|Jenkins
|33
|384.79
|2
|10
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|13
|Jones
|49
|171.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|76
|392.83
|4
|12
|Lanier
|34
|328.47
|2
|8
|Laurens
|116
|245.26
|1
|18
|Lee
|368
|1227.85
|22
|66
|Liberty
|86
|138.92
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|1
|6
|Long
|17
|85.36
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|474
|402.11
|4
|56
|Lumpkin
|103
|304.72
|1
|21
|Macon
|106
|816.14
|7
|36
|Madison
|66
|218.71
|2
|13
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|73
|338.01
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|15
|102.97
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|110
|523.31
|2
|18
|Miller
|43
|746.01
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|425
|1926.91
|36
|95
|Monroe
|124
|447.22
|12
|26
|Montgomery
|14
|151.78
|0
|2
|Morgan
|40
|209.01
|0
|5
|Murray
|114
|283.15
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|868
|452.97
|22
|122
|Newton
|396
|352.46
|11
|66
|Oconee
|127
|304.29
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|70
|459.32
|7
|14
|Paulding
|371
|215.02
|13
|74
|Peach
|80
|292.24
|7
|24
|Pickens
|53
|158.07
|4
|13
|Pierce
|121
|619.08
|4
|24
|Pike
|64
|339.34
|3
|11
|Polk
|152
|349.57
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|103
|470.64
|10
|18
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|27
|158.95
|1
|10
|Randolph
|187
|2768.73
|20
|34
|Richmond
|652
|322.39
|34
|179
|Rockdale
|320
|336.98
|8
|75
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|59
|424.46
|3
|19
|Seminole
|47
|577.4
|2
|8
|Spalding
|301
|435.54
|22
|55
|Stephens
|147
|558.34
|3
|28
|Stewart
|58
|946.32
|1
|13
|Sumter
|498
|1693.94
|48
|139
|Talbot
|43
|698.28
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|34
|133.8
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|10
|Telfair
|39
|249.3
|1
|7
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|26
|52
|Thomas
|357
|803.49
|33
|69
|Tift
|327
|800.88
|22
|73
|Toombs
|77
|285.36
|4
|12
|Towns
|30
|249.29
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|14
|205.01
|0
|1
|Troup
|476
|676
|11
|91
|Turner
|141
|1745.91
|13
|29
|Twiggs
|19
|234.97
|1
|6
|Union
|50
|197.36
|1
|14
|Upson
|290
|1103.63
|36
|43
|Walker
|203
|291.62
|0
|9
|Walton
|307
|320.41
|20
|53
|Ware
|252
|702.87
|14
|57
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|75
|369.42
|1
|9
|Wayne
|30
|100.09
|0
|3
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|14
|177.01
|0
|0
|White
|117
|368.41
|3
|24
|Whitfield
|509
|486.28
|9
|32
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|72
|807.27
|7
|23
|Worth
|243
|1206.43
|21
|48
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 657,068 (551,908 COVID-19 tests; 105,160 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 53,249
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,872 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/8 listed 819 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,285 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
