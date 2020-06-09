Wet and stormy election day

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact your election day plans so make sure to pack an umbrella as you head to the polls!
TODAY.
Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out near 90° area-wide. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this region with frequent lighting and isolated heavy rainfall totals expected. Overnight tonight temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s.
TOMORROW.
It will be more of the same tomorrow albeit with slightly less rain coverage across the area. A cold front will be approaching from the west that will finally bring some humidity relief by Thursday. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 80’s before falling into the lower 70’s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
The cold front will move through on Thursday morning before stalling out to our southeast along the coastline. This will keep isolated showers in the forecast through at least Saturday as drier air settles in behind the front.
