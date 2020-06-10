Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need help finding missing elderly woman

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need help finding a missing elderly woman.
Authorities identified the missing woman as 83-year-old Alma Gooden.
Deputies say they were notified at 10:09 a.m. that Gooden was missing from her Singleton Street home. Gooden was reportedly last seen walking on Stewarts’ Lane on Tuesday.
Alma Gooden description
Deputies described Gooden as having multiple medical issues that require medication.
- She stands 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs.
- She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans carrying a purse
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gooden, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.