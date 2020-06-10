Cold front brings storms overnight, lower humidity Thursday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
8
Listen to the content of this post:

It has been another stormy day across Middle Georgia and we will likely see a few more storms through Thursday morning.

A cold front is pushing through North Georgia this evening and with it, a few storms will be possible tonight and into tomorrow morning. The front will finally pass tomorrow afternoon, but will stall out close to the coast.

We will continue to see warm conditions on Thursday with highs still warming to the 90’s, especially with the introduction of some dry air. Although the dry air will allow us to warm up, it will feel WAY more comfortable than the oppressive humidity of the past week.

Friday will bring a mostly dry day across Middle Georgia, the exception being in our southern counties.

The cold front that is moving through tonight, will get stalled along the coast and transition to a stationary boundary. This means isolated showers will be possible mainly south of Dublin through Saturday.

Through the weekend we will see a chance of storms continuing with highs in the upper and mid 80’s.

There are still quite a few questions that we have about our forecast heading into next week, but right now we are keeping summer-like rain chances for Monday through Wednesday.

Previous articleSouthfield Elementary holds summer reading backpack giveaway
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.