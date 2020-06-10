Early indicators point to Macon-Bibb mayoral race run-off election

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As poll workers continue tallying votes from yesterday’s election, one thing has become clear — Macon’s mayoral race will likely to head into a run-off.

Since no candidate received more than 50% of the votes, Bibb County will have to wait another two months before a new mayor takes office.

Lester Miller will battle Cliffard Whitby in the run-off election. Miller says his campaign does not plan on making any major changes.

“We’re not going to switch gears. We are the same person today that we were yesterday and we will be tomorrow,” Miller said. “What we are going to do is let everyone know we’re a team player. We want everyone to be on-board.”

And he added a message to those who didn’t vote for him Tuesday.

“For those who didn’t vote for us on the first shot, we are certainly asking them to hear us out. Look at our platform, ask any questions they may, and get on board,” Miller said.

Whitby’s campaign spokesperson Theresa Southern released the following statement.

“I cannot think of speaking about last night’s outcome without thinking of how grateful I am for my supporters, the Macon-Bibb voters who supported me with their vote, my campaign team and most of all my family. Regardless of the results I stand by what my campaign was based on equity, fair play and opportunity and my hopes for my hometown being inclusive.

I remain optimistic about the election results along with the rest of Macon-Bibb, I eagerly await confirmation of the election’s next results to be shared. My team remains ready to protect the vote and is in close contact with the Bibb Board of Elections s they tabulate nearly 10,000 absentee ballots as they shared with us on Wednesday.”

Other mayoral candidates

Mayoral candidate Blake Sullivan will not be a part of any possible run-off. However, he did offer advice for the county moving forward.

“There’s a lot of hopelessness in the community. I’d like to say that our churches and our faith-based organizations can help greatly there. And we’ve got to allow them to be able to do better in those areas to help people get hope,” Sullivan said.

Although mayoral candidate Marc Whitfield won’t be in the run-off, he offered some insight into what the county needs.

“It’s easier to move forward together than trying to move forward divided and that’s what we’ve been doing for so many years,” Whitfield said. “We have a lot of people who’ve been neglected, a lot of areas that have been neglected: East Macon, South Bibb, Unionville, Pleasant Hill. So we have to take care of those issues.”

Stay with 41NBC for the latest updates.