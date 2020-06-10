Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Macon man says he wants to end food insecurities within parts of the city.

Erion Smith — Pleasant Hill native and candidate for Macon-Bibb commissioner — says regardless of whether or not he wins, he plans to do this for his community.

The old Kroger on Pio No No Avenue displays boarded-up doors and shattered windows. In 2018, the grocery store shut down leaving many residents without a place to buy groceries.

“The closest place to me is either Bakersfield which is at least 20 minutes or either presidential,” said Smith.

Smith says he negotiated a three-way agreement with the building owner Active International and Axela Development Group to bring in a grocer and storage place.

If approved by Macon-Bibb planning and zoning in July, some of the building will be a new grocery store.

“The lack of food in our community is something that is taking away from our community,” said Smith.

The Macon native added that the remaining space will be a commercial storage place equipped with climate-controlled units.

“Axela and Active have to close on the building before we can move forward,” said Smith.

The community organizer says they have a written proposal, but do not have any grocer prospects. He says the building owner will advertise the space to potential grocer tenants for up to three years — or until a suitable occupant is found.

Smith does not know the cost of the project. However, he says residents in surrounding neighborhoods support the rebirth of the building.

Smith also says the owner of the building has agreed to give nearly $55,000 to the community in efforts to alleviate the food desert.