Morning News Update: Voting problems during Georgia’s primary elections, Democratic Party of Georgia reacts to elections

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Voting problems during Georgia’s primary elections: https://41nbc.com/2020/06/09/election-2020-latest/

Statement from Democratic Party of Georgia regarding voting problems during primary elections:

“So far this Election Day we have received countless reports of widespread voting issues in every corner of the state, and this is not limited to Fulton County or the metro area alone. The Secretary of State’s job is to provide adequate support and training for counties as he implemented Georgia’s new voting system, and he has failed. Across the state, Georgia voters are waiting for hours to cast their ballots because Georgia’s system is failing them. We demand statewide action by the Secretary of State — the chief elections official in Georgia— to fix this problem immediately before we see these issues for every election this cycle.” – Maggie Chambers, Spokesperson

