Publix opens store in west Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Publix grocery store held its grand opening in Macon’s Tobesofkee Crossing on Thomaston Road Wednesday.
Media relation manager Nicole Krauss says they are happy to bring the company to the community.
“We are so excited to have a store in west Macon. We had a hundred and fifty customers waiting outside the door this morning. So it was just a joy to welcome them to their new store,” Krauss said.
According to a news release, the store will offer curbside service, grocery delivery, and pharmacy delivery to shoppers. They will also follow CDC guidelines and enforce social distancing.
Store Information
- Publix is located on the corner of Thomaston Road and Tucker Road in West Macon.
- The store hours are from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.