Publix opens store in west Macon

Rashaad Vann
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Publix grocery store held its grand opening in Macon’s Tobesofkee Crossing on Thomaston Road Wednesday.

Media relation manager Nicole Krauss says they are happy to bring the company to the community.

“We are so excited to have a store in west Macon. We had a hundred and fifty customers waiting outside the door this morning. So it was just a joy to welcome them to their new store,” Krauss said.

According to a news release, the store will offer curbside service, grocery delivery, and pharmacy delivery to shoppers. They will also follow CDC guidelines and enforce social distancing.

Store Information

  • Publix is located on the corner of Thomaston Road and Tucker Road in West Macon.
  • The store hours are from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.