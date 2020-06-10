UPDATE (Wednesday, June 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/10/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 53,980 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|199
|1072.14
|13
|35
|Atkinson
|62
|744.3
|2
|11
|Bacon
|152
|1332.87
|3
|14
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|13
|Baldwin
|407
|916.09
|30
|74
|Banks
|100
|500.45
|1
|14
|Barrow
|366
|423.69
|20
|87
|Bartow
|530
|478.46
|39
|142
|Ben Hill
|96
|576.75
|1
|9
|Berrien
|59
|306.08
|0
|3
|Bibb
|516
|339.14
|34
|146
|Bleckley
|53
|412.84
|0
|3
|Brantley
|63
|328.09
|2
|5
|Brooks
|87
|553.19
|10
|12
|Bryan
|80
|204.41
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|87
|109.48
|3
|11
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|31
|Butts
|254
|1008.98
|26
|28
|Calhoun
|139
|2200.41
|6
|19
|Camden
|70
|129.81
|1
|8
|Candler
|17
|156.87
|0
|3
|Carroll
|591
|492.01
|36
|106
|Catoosa
|175
|254.47
|0
|14
|Charlton
|36
|271.68
|1
|6
|Chatham
|562
|192.35
|29
|127
|Chattahoochee
|191
|1776.91
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|27
|109.02
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|990
|371.32
|35
|150
|Clarke
|331
|255.05
|15
|54
|Clay
|50
|1751.31
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1378
|452.04
|58
|199
|Clinch
|72
|1081.73
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3370
|426.27
|210
|734
|Coffee
|310
|720.23
|14
|73
|Colquitt
|603
|1328.4
|16
|52
|Columbia
|289
|182.18
|8
|39
|Cook
|59
|338.36
|1
|9
|Coweta
|476
|313.16
|10
|54
|Crawford
|31
|253.52
|0
|4
|Crisp
|240
|1076.76
|10
|40
|Dade
|43
|266.06
|1
|3
|Dawson
|116
|429.3
|2
|18
|Decatur
|219
|832
|7
|25
|DeKalb
|4186
|527.77
|136
|714
|Dodge
|53
|260
|2
|8
|Dooly
|196
|1462.69
|12
|40
|Dougherty
|1820
|2024.36
|150
|445
|Douglas
|624
|410.78
|26
|138
|Early
|253
|2493.59
|31
|24
|Echols
|149
|3754.09
|0
|6
|Effingham
|81
|126.51
|1
|13
|Elbert
|82
|432.83
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|34
|150.02
|2
|6
|Evans
|6
|56.14
|0
|0
|Fannin
|59
|224.16
|1
|5
|Fayette
|254
|216.09
|14
|41
|Floyd
|349
|349.29
|15
|44
|Forsyth
|579
|229.3
|12
|74
|Franklin
|134
|574.39
|1
|11
|Fulton
|4989
|453.88
|273
|939
|Gilmer
|166
|528.38
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|166
|192.92
|2
|16
|Gordon
|219
|377.27
|17
|35
|Grady
|129
|525.67
|4
|29
|Greene
|83
|443.45
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4808
|495.09
|142
|752
|Habersham
|572
|1248.91
|26
|79
|Hall
|2686
|1301.68
|52
|367
|Hancock
|202
|2465.52
|29
|38
|Haralson
|56
|182.28
|4
|16
|Harris
|173
|498.39
|6
|19
|Hart
|39
|149.39
|0
|1
|Heard
|39
|315.28
|3
|7
|Henry
|787
|328.1
|24
|95
|Houston
|408
|259.81
|20
|98
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|239
|319.95
|7
|37
|Jasper
|51
|359.18
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|49
|323.48
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|52
|339.58
|1
|9
|Jenkins
|40
|466.42
|5
|14
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|13
|Jones
|50
|174.88
|0
|4
|Lamar
|78
|403.16
|5
|12
|Lanier
|36
|347.79
|2
|8
|Laurens
|116
|245.26
|1
|18
|Lee
|369
|1231.19
|22
|66
|Liberty
|86
|138.92
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|17
|209.23
|1
|6
|Long
|18
|90.38
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|505
|428.41
|4
|59
|Lumpkin
|105
|310.63
|1
|23
|Macon
|106
|816.14
|7
|36
|Madison
|67
|222.02
|2
|14
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|73
|338.01
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|114
|542.34
|2
|18
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|425
|1926.91
|36
|95
|Monroe
|126
|454.43
|13
|26
|Montgomery
|17
|184.3
|0
|2
|Morgan
|40
|209.01
|0
|5
|Murray
|120
|298.06
|1
|12
|Muscogee
|904
|471.75
|23
|130
|Newton
|402
|357.8
|11
|66
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2515
|0
|37
|145
|Oconee
|127
|304.29
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|71
|465.88
|7
|14
|Paulding
|382
|221.4
|13
|77
|Peach
|80
|292.24
|7
|24
|Pickens
|57
|170
|4
|13
|Pierce
|122
|624.2
|4
|24
|Pike
|65
|344.64
|3
|11
|Polk
|154
|354.17
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|103
|470.64
|10
|18
|Quitman
|15
|653.88
|1
|4
|Rabun
|28
|164.84
|1
|11
|Randolph
|186
|2753.92
|20
|34
|Richmond
|659
|325.85
|36
|181
|Rockdale
|325
|342.25
|8
|75
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|60
|431.65
|3
|19
|Seminole
|47
|577.4
|2
|8
|Spalding
|302
|436.98
|23
|55
|Stephens
|147
|558.34
|3
|29
|Stewart
|59
|962.64
|1
|13
|Sumter
|499
|1697.34
|48
|139
|Talbot
|44
|714.52
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|35
|137.74
|0
|3
|Taylor
|24
|301.58
|2
|10
|Telfair
|39
|249.3
|1
|7
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|26
|52
|Thomas
|356
|801.24
|33
|68
|Tift
|345
|844.97
|22
|73
|Toombs
|83
|307.6
|4
|12
|Towns
|31
|257.6
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|545
|773.99
|12
|93
|Turner
|144
|1783.06
|13
|29
|Twiggs
|19
|234.97
|1
|6
|Union
|51
|201.3
|2
|14
|Unknown
|1160
|0
|1
|32
|Upson
|291
|1107.43
|36
|43
|Walker
|206
|295.93
|1
|10
|Walton
|309
|322.5
|21
|53
|Ware
|252
|702.87
|14
|57
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|75
|369.42
|1
|9
|Wayne
|32
|106.76
|0
|3
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|15
|189.66
|0
|0
|White
|117
|368.41
|3
|24
|Whitfield
|520
|496.79
|9
|33
|Wilcox
|118
|1342.43
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|71
|796.05
|7
|23
|Worth
|247
|1226.29
|21
|49
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 671,249 (565,758 COVID-19 tests; 105,491 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 53,980
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,974 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/9 listed 834 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,329 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:04 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
