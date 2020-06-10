UPDATE (Wednesday, June 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
2595
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 53,980 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 199 1072.14 13 35
Atkinson 62 744.3 2 11
Bacon 152 1332.87 3 14
Baker 37 1187.42 3 13
Baldwin 407 916.09 30 74
Banks 100 500.45 1 14
Barrow 366 423.69 20 87
Bartow 530 478.46 39 142
Ben Hill 96 576.75 1 9
Berrien 59 306.08 0 3
Bibb 516 339.14 34 146
Bleckley 53 412.84 0 3
Brantley 63 328.09 2 5
Brooks 87 553.19 10 12
Bryan 80 204.41 5 18
Bulloch 87 109.48 3 11
Burke 125 559.48 6 31
Butts 254 1008.98 26 28
Calhoun 139 2200.41 6 19
Camden 70 129.81 1 8
Candler 17 156.87 0 3
Carroll 591 492.01 36 106
Catoosa 175 254.47 0 14
Charlton 36 271.68 1 6
Chatham 562 192.35 29 127
Chattahoochee 191 1776.91 0 6
Chattooga 27 109.02 2 3
Cherokee 990 371.32 35 150
Clarke 331 255.05 15 54
Clay 50 1751.31 2 5
Clayton 1378 452.04 58 199
Clinch 72 1081.73 2 7
Cobb 3370 426.27 210 734
Coffee 310 720.23 14 73
Colquitt 603 1328.4 16 52
Columbia 289 182.18 8 39
Cook 59 338.36 1 9
Coweta 476 313.16 10 54
Crawford 31 253.52 0 4
Crisp 240 1076.76 10 40
Dade 43 266.06 1 3
Dawson 116 429.3 2 18
Decatur 219 832 7 25
DeKalb 4186 527.77 136 714
Dodge 53 260 2 8
Dooly 196 1462.69 12 40
Dougherty 1820 2024.36 150 445
Douglas 624 410.78 26 138
Early 253 2493.59 31 24
Echols 149 3754.09 0 6
Effingham 81 126.51 1 13
Elbert 82 432.83 0 6
Emanuel 34 150.02 2 6
Evans 6 56.14 0 0
Fannin 59 224.16 1 5
Fayette 254 216.09 14 41
Floyd 349 349.29 15 44
Forsyth 579 229.3 12 74
Franklin 134 574.39 1 11
Fulton 4989 453.88 273 939
Gilmer 166 528.38 1 21
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 166 192.92 2 16
Gordon 219 377.27 17 35
Grady 129 525.67 4 29
Greene 83 443.45 7 19
Gwinnett 4808 495.09 142 752
Habersham 572 1248.91 26 79
Hall 2686 1301.68 52 367
Hancock 202 2465.52 29 38
Haralson 56 182.28 4 16
Harris 173 498.39 6 19
Hart 39 149.39 0 1
Heard 39 315.28 3 7
Henry 787 328.1 24 95
Houston 408 259.81 20 98
Irwin 34 360.44 1 8
Jackson 239 319.95 7 37
Jasper 51 359.18 1 7
Jeff Davis 49 323.48 1 5
Jefferson 52 339.58 1 9
Jenkins 40 466.42 5 14
Johnson 83 859.12 2 13
Jones 50 174.88 0 4
Lamar 78 403.16 5 12
Lanier 36 347.79 2 8
Laurens 116 245.26 1 18
Lee 369 1231.19 22 66
Liberty 86 138.92 1 14
Lincoln 17 209.23 1 6
Long 18 90.38 1 2
Lowndes 505 428.41 4 59
Lumpkin 105 310.63 1 23
Macon 106 816.14 7 36
Madison 67 222.02 2 14
Marion 59 711.44 2 11
McDuffie 73 338.01 5 19
McIntosh 16 109.84 1 2
Meriwether 114 542.34 2 18
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 425 1926.91 36 95
Monroe 126 454.43 13 26
Montgomery 17 184.3 0 2
Morgan 40 209.01 0 5
Murray 120 298.06 1 12
Muscogee 904 471.75 23 130
Newton 402 357.8 11 66
Non-Georgia Resident 2515 0 37 145
Oconee 127 304.29 9 22
Oglethorpe 71 465.88 7 14
Paulding 382 221.4 13 77
Peach 80 292.24 7 24
Pickens 57 170 4 13
Pierce 122 624.2 4 24
Pike 65 344.64 3 11
Polk 154 354.17 1 14
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 103 470.64 10 18
Quitman 15 653.88 1 4
Rabun 28 164.84 1 11
Randolph 186 2753.92 20 34
Richmond 659 325.85 36 181
Rockdale 325 342.25 8 75
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 60 431.65 3 19
Seminole 47 577.4 2 8
Spalding 302 436.98 23 55
Stephens 147 558.34 3 29
Stewart 59 962.64 1 13
Sumter 499 1697.34 48 139
Talbot 44 714.52 2 13
Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0
Tattnall 35 137.74 0 3
Taylor 24 301.58 2 10
Telfair 39 249.3 1 7
Terrell 217 2562.89 26 52
Thomas 356 801.24 33 68
Tift 345 844.97 22 73
Toombs 83 307.6 4 12
Towns 31 257.6 1 9
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 545 773.99 12 93
Turner 144 1783.06 13 29
Twiggs 19 234.97 1 6
Union 51 201.3 2 14
Unknown 1160 0 1 32
Upson 291 1107.43 36 43
Walker 206 295.93 1 10
Walton 309 322.5 21 53
Ware 252 702.87 14 57
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 75 369.42 1 9
Wayne 32 106.76 0 3
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 15 189.66 0 0
White 117 368.41 3 24
Whitfield 520 496.79 9 33
Wilcox 118 1342.43 14 20
Wilkes 34 339.52 1 6
Wilkinson 71 796.05 7 23
Worth 247 1226.29 21 49

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 671,249 (565,758 COVID-19 tests; 105,491 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 53,980

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,329 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:04 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10 2020.  The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.