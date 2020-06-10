Warrants issued for Green Pine Acres aggravated assault suspect

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warrants for aggravated assault and burglary have been issued for Michael Paul Williams by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams is wanted in connection to a recent south Macon shooting at Green Pine Acres Mobile Home Park. Deputies believe Williams could still be in the Hawkinsville Road and Allen Road areas shown on this map.
There is a possibility that Williams, pictured below, may have shaved his head since the provided photo was taken.
Deputies warn not to approach Williams if you see him, because he could still be armed. Instead, call 911 immediately to report his location. You can also call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.