Dog of the Week: Briggs

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Briggs is a seven to eight year old Chihuahua mix. He’s sweet, dog friendly and cat friendly.

He’s also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt him at All About Animals Rescue. It’s normally $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter, but Briggs adoption price is set at $100. Anyone that comes to adopt is required to wear a mask and gloves. 

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/