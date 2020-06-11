|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Black Lives Matter protest will be held Friday, in Bleckley County.
The protest will start at 5 p.m. and will last approximately two hours.
The march will begin on the corners of Ash Street and Second Street and end at the courthouse, where residents will discuss the latest injustices happening around the county.
Organizer Johnny Blash says he wanted to begin a march not only because it is powerful, but he wanted all races of people to unite for a cause.
“Here we are 60 years later,” said Blash. “We are still trying and still kneeling peacefully and no one has heard our cries. We try talking and no one is listening, we been praying for a long time and nothing seems to change so today we just want to stand and unite.”
The protest will also be an opportunity for those who didn’t register to vote, to do so.