Coliseum to build free-standing emergency room in Houston County

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers is set to build a free-standing emergency room in Houston County. The new facility will be located at the intersection of Highway 96 and Butten Drive in Bonaire.
The 12-bed, 12,760 square foot ER will be open 24-hours a day to provide emergency medical services. It will provide the same emergency services as a full-service hospital, including on-site CT scan, x-ray, ultrasound and clinical laboratory services.
“As the population of Houston County continues to grow, so does the need for healthcare access,” said Stephen J. Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer of Coliseum Health System.
The freestanding emergency room will function as a satellite department of Coliseum Medical Centers. According to Coliseum Medical Centers, the freestanding ER will employ 32 people annually and provide approximately $4.5 million in care to the uninsured or underinsured.