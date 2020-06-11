Coliseum to build free-standing emergency room in Houston County

The 12-bed, 12,760 square foot ER will be open 24-hours a day to provide emergency medical services.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
3
Listen to the content of this post:

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers is set to build a free-standing emergency room in Houston County. The new facility will be located at the intersection of Highway 96 and Butten Drive in Bonaire.

The 12-bed, 12,760 square foot ER will be open 24-hours a day to provide emergency medical services. It will provide the same emergency services as a full-service hospital, including on-site CT scan, x-ray, ultrasound and clinical laboratory services.

“As the population of Houston County continues to grow, so does the need for healthcare access,” said Stephen J. Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer of Coliseum Health System.

The freestanding emergency room will function as a satellite department of Coliseum Medical Centers. According to Coliseum Medical Centers, the freestanding ER will employ 32 people annually and provide approximately $4.5 million in care to the uninsured or underinsured.

Previous articleMiddle Georgia Regional Library set to reopen
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.