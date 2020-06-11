Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue

By
Associated Press
-
0
5
Georgia News
Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) – A young media executive has beaten back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

According to votes that had been tallied as of Wednesday night, Jon Ossoff won the election with about 50.7% of the vote.

Ossoff had maintained a steady lead in public polling and fundraising despite some significant competition from former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico.

Ossoff gained name recognition during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat and has made fighting inequality and corruption a core part of his message.

Previous articleDog of the Week: Briggs
Associated Press
http://www.ap.org/
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.