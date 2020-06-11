Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter reopening in July

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will reopen for business and events on July 1.
According to a news release from GNFA officials, the decision was made on Wednesday during a monthly board meeting.
Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter COVID-19 guidelines
The news release says businesses and events must use guidelines and recommendations put in place by the state and the CDC. Those who visit the fairgrounds can expect to:
- social distancing when at an event
- wear a mask when in a public gathering or at an event
- keep personal hygiene top priority while washing and sanitizing hands regularly
GNFA says they will provide sanitizing stations throughout arenas and barns. Also, restrooms will be cleaned, sanitized, and stocked with antibacterial hand soap throughout each day.
The news release states, “individuals who have felt sick or experienced COVID-19 systems in the last 24 hours prior to attending an event, will be asked to refrain from traveling to or participating in events at GNFA.”
GNFA officials are making plans for the 2020 Georgia National Fair which is scheduled for October 8 -18.