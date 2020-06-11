Lower rain chances in the days ahead

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front moving across the area will bring lower humidity and less rain chances to Middle Georgia over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s across the region. Some good news is that our humidity will drop for a few days! A few showers cannot be ruled out as a cold front moves through Middle Georgia. Overnight lows will be very comfortable in the middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Partly sunny conditions return for the final day of the work week. High temperatures remain seasonal near 90°. A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out as the front stalls along the Georgia coastline.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Isolated showers are possible during the weekend but rain will be hard to come by. These same conditions will continue into early next week with temperatures running near 90° each afternoon.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleCold front brings storms overnight, lower humidity Thursday
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.