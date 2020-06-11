Lower rain chances in the days ahead

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front moving across the area will bring lower humidity and less rain chances to Middle Georgia over the next couple of days.
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s across the region. Some good news is that our humidity will drop for a few days! A few showers cannot be ruled out as a cold front moves through Middle Georgia. Overnight lows will be very comfortable in the middle 60’s.
TOMORROW.
Partly sunny conditions return for the final day of the work week. High temperatures remain seasonal near 90°. A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out as the front stalls along the Georgia coastline.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
Isolated showers are possible during the weekend but rain will be hard to come by. These same conditions will continue into early next week with temperatures running near 90° each afternoon.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).