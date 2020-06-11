Middle Georgia Regional Library set to reopen

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Regional Libraries plans to reopen on Monday across the states.
According to a news release, more safety measures have been added to protect staff and the residents, including:
- Returned books will continue to be quarantined for four days, plexiglass shields will be used at service points, and staff will use personal protective equipment.
- Computer use will be limited to two-hour sessions, and the number of available computers will be reduced to allow for social distancing between users.
- Masks are encouraged for all visitors but required for one-on-one appointments with staff. Seating will be limited, and extended visits are discouraged.
“We are very excited that reopening the physical space is just in time for summer reading and to support children with their summer reading objectives,” said Jennifer Lautzenheiser, director of Middle Georgia Regional Library. “Also to restore computer and internet access to our community.”
Lautzenheiser says the reopening comes as the library’s Summer Reading Challenge ramps up, allowing families to check out physical materials to complete the program.
