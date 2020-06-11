Storms for some, lower humidity for others in Middle Georgia Friday

We have seen a reduction in our humidity (in most areas) behind a cold front that passed through the area today, and that has felt great!

Expect another day of lower humidity, but also the chance of isolated storms. These storms will be originating from a stationary boundary that is forming in place of the cold front that moved through today.

Not only that, but it will once again be hot! Highs will make it to the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This trend of isolated storms as well as heat will continue through the weekend.

As far as the humidity is concerned, we will experience fluctuation, with an increase in humidity in our southern counties (especially Friday). By Saturday another small wave of dry air will filter in across Middle Georgia making it pretty pleasant by the afternoon.

Through the rest of the weekend and into next week we will keep the chance for showers and storms in the forecast.

There is still a big question about our rain chances next week, but expect the possibility of isolated storms through the foreseeable future.

