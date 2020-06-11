Tech Report: NASA’s moon rover project

|
Amazon’s Rekognition technology
Amazon is putting in place a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition, its facial recognition technology.
Research has indicated that facial recognition software may hold racial and gender bias.
Amazon says it hopes in a year that Congress will establish guidelines and rules about the use of facial recognition technology.
Apple and Microsoft stocks
Apple and Microsoft are first stocks with $1.5 trillion market caps. Shares of both Apple and Microsoft on Wednesday crossed that level.
It was the first time any company has ever hit that valuation level, and the longtime rivals crossed the line together.
Amazon.com also hit a record, reaching a market valuation of $1.3 trillion.
NASA moon rover project
NASA is about to farm out the launch of its first moon rover in 48 years to a commercial rocket company.
The agency will announce the rocket company that will launch the next moon rover in 2022, through a program called Commercial Lunar Payload Services.
The new lunar rover will search the moon’s unexplored south pole for water ice — a resource that will be critical for setting up a permanent base there and, eventually, sending astronauts to Mars.
Grubhub merger
Grubhub will merge with European food delivery company Justeattakeaway.com. The merger comes after Grubhub’s talks with Uber fell through amid antitrust scrutiny.
This will allow Just Eat Takeaway to get a foothold in the US.