UPDATE (Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 54,973 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 200 1077.53 13 35
Atkinson 71 852.34 2 12
Bacon 164 1438.09 3 15
Baker 37 1187.42 3 13
Baldwin 414 931.84 30 74
Banks 103 515.46 1 15
Barrow 377 436.43 21 88
Bartow 532 480.27 39 143
Ben Hill 96 576.75 1 9
Berrien 59 306.08 0 3
Bibb 525 345.05 34 148
Bleckley 54 420.63 0 3
Brantley 64 333.3 2 5
Brooks 91 578.62 10 12
Bryan 83 212.08 5 18
Bulloch 87 109.48 3 11
Burke 125 559.48 6 31
Butts 255 1012.95 26 28
Calhoun 145 2295.39 6 20
Camden 70 129.81 1 8
Candler 17 156.87 0 3
Carroll 593 493.68 37 107
Catoosa 184 267.55 0 16
Charlton 37 279.22 1 6
Chatham 584 199.88 29 131
Chattahoochee 232 2158.34 0 6
Chattooga 30 121.13 2 3
Cherokee 1000 375.07 37 151
Clarke 332 255.82 15 54
Clay 51 1786.34 2 5
Clayton 1399 458.93 59 200
Clinch 73 1096.75 2 7
Cobb 3471 439.04 214 747
Coffee 321 745.78 14 77
Colquitt 615 1354.83 16 55
Columbia 290 182.81 8 39
Cook 62 355.57 1 9
Coweta 488 321.05 11 54
Crawford 31 253.52 0 4
Crisp 240 1076.76 10 40
Dade 45 278.43 1 3
Dawson 118 436.7 3 18
Decatur 219 832 7 25
DeKalb 4229 533.19 139 725
Dodge 53 260 2 8
Dooly 196 1462.69 13 41
Dougherty 1827 2032.15 150 447
Douglas 634 417.36 27 143
Early 254 2503.45 31 24
Echols 153 3854.88 0 6
Effingham 84 131.2 1 13
Elbert 83 438.11 0 6
Emanuel 36 158.84 2 8
Evans 7 65.5 0 0
Fannin 63 239.36 1 5
Fayette 258 219.49 14 40
Floyd 356 356.3 15 44
Forsyth 579 229.3 13 73
Franklin 134 574.39 1 11
Fulton 5031 457.7 273 940
Gilmer 167 531.56 1 22
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 172 199.89 2 17
Gordon 234 403.11 17 36
Grady 133 541.97 4 29
Greene 86 459.48 7 19
Gwinnett 4980 512.8 150 755
Habersham 576 1257.64 28 80
Hall 2699 1307.98 54 371
Hancock 201 2453.31 29 37
Haralson 56 182.28 4 16
Harris 185 532.96 6 20
Hart 39 149.39 0 2
Heard 41 331.45 3 7
Henry 810 337.69 25 97
Houston 415 264.27 20 100
Irwin 34 360.44 1 8
Jackson 247 330.66 7 38
Jasper 55 387.35 1 7
Jeff Davis 51 336.68 1 5
Jefferson 52 339.58 1 9
Jenkins 44 513.06 6 16
Johnson 83 859.12 2 13
Jones 50 174.88 0 4
Lamar 79 408.33 5 12
Lanier 36 347.79 2 8
Laurens 116 245.26 1 17
Lee 370 1234.53 22 67
Liberty 86 138.92 1 15
Lincoln 17 209.23 1 6
Long 19 95.41 1 2
Lowndes 531 450.47 4 61
Lumpkin 106 313.59 1 24
Macon 106 816.14 7 36
Madison 68 225.34 2 14
Marion 61 735.56 2 11
McDuffie 73 338.01 5 19
McIntosh 16 109.84 1 2
Meriwether 119 566.13 2 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 427 1935.98 37 96
Monroe 126 454.43 14 26
Montgomery 19 205.98 0 2
Morgan 40 209.01 0 5
Murray 127 315.44 1 12
Muscogee 919 479.58 25 133
Newton 407 362.25 11 67
Non-Georgia Resident 2641 0 38 146
Oconee 129 309.08 9 22
Oglethorpe 71 465.88 7 14
Paulding 397 230.09 13 77
Peach 80 292.24 8 24
Pickens 59 175.96 4 13
Pierce 125 639.55 4 24
Pike 65 344.64 3 11
Polk 157 361.07 1 14
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 104 475.21 10 18
Quitman 15 653.88 1 4
Rabun 30 176.62 2 12
Randolph 188 2783.54 20 35
Richmond 658 325.36 35 180
Rockdale 329 346.46 8 75
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 60 431.65 4 19
Seminole 47 577.4 2 8
Spalding 308 445.67 24 55
Stephens 148 562.14 4 29
Stewart 60 978.95 1 13
Sumter 502 1707.54 49 139
Talbot 45 730.76 2 13
Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0
Tattnall 37 145.61 0 3
Taylor 25 314.15 2 10
Telfair 45 287.65 1 8
Terrell 218 2574.7 26 52
Thomas 358 805.74 33 68
Tift 357 874.36 22 76
Toombs 91 337.25 4 12
Towns 32 265.91 1 9
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 613 870.57 13 95
Turner 145 1795.44 14 29
Twiggs 20 247.34 1 6
Union 53 209.2 2 14
Unknown 1019 0 2 31
Upson 295 1122.65 38 43
Walker 211 303.12 1 10
Walton 317 330.85 21 53
Ware 254 708.45 14 57
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 75 369.42 1 9
Wayne 33 110.1 0 4
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 15 189.66 0 0
White 122 384.16 3 25
Whitfield 539 514.94 9 35
Wilcox 118 1342.43 14 20
Wilkes 35 349.51 1 7
Wilkinson 73 818.48 7 23
Worth 255 1266.01 21 50

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 687,127 (578,933 COVID-19 tests; 108,194 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 54,973

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,375 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!