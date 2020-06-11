UPDATE (Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/11/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 54,973 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|200
|1077.53
|13
|35
|Atkinson
|71
|852.34
|2
|12
|Bacon
|164
|1438.09
|3
|15
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|13
|Baldwin
|414
|931.84
|30
|74
|Banks
|103
|515.46
|1
|15
|Barrow
|377
|436.43
|21
|88
|Bartow
|532
|480.27
|39
|143
|Ben Hill
|96
|576.75
|1
|9
|Berrien
|59
|306.08
|0
|3
|Bibb
|525
|345.05
|34
|148
|Bleckley
|54
|420.63
|0
|3
|Brantley
|64
|333.3
|2
|5
|Brooks
|91
|578.62
|10
|12
|Bryan
|83
|212.08
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|87
|109.48
|3
|11
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|31
|Butts
|255
|1012.95
|26
|28
|Calhoun
|145
|2295.39
|6
|20
|Camden
|70
|129.81
|1
|8
|Candler
|17
|156.87
|0
|3
|Carroll
|593
|493.68
|37
|107
|Catoosa
|184
|267.55
|0
|16
|Charlton
|37
|279.22
|1
|6
|Chatham
|584
|199.88
|29
|131
|Chattahoochee
|232
|2158.34
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|30
|121.13
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1000
|375.07
|37
|151
|Clarke
|332
|255.82
|15
|54
|Clay
|51
|1786.34
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1399
|458.93
|59
|200
|Clinch
|73
|1096.75
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3471
|439.04
|214
|747
|Coffee
|321
|745.78
|14
|77
|Colquitt
|615
|1354.83
|16
|55
|Columbia
|290
|182.81
|8
|39
|Cook
|62
|355.57
|1
|9
|Coweta
|488
|321.05
|11
|54
|Crawford
|31
|253.52
|0
|4
|Crisp
|240
|1076.76
|10
|40
|Dade
|45
|278.43
|1
|3
|Dawson
|118
|436.7
|3
|18
|Decatur
|219
|832
|7
|25
|DeKalb
|4229
|533.19
|139
|725
|Dodge
|53
|260
|2
|8
|Dooly
|196
|1462.69
|13
|41
|Dougherty
|1827
|2032.15
|150
|447
|Douglas
|634
|417.36
|27
|143
|Early
|254
|2503.45
|31
|24
|Echols
|153
|3854.88
|0
|6
|Effingham
|84
|131.2
|1
|13
|Elbert
|83
|438.11
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|36
|158.84
|2
|8
|Evans
|7
|65.5
|0
|0
|Fannin
|63
|239.36
|1
|5
|Fayette
|258
|219.49
|14
|40
|Floyd
|356
|356.3
|15
|44
|Forsyth
|579
|229.3
|13
|73
|Franklin
|134
|574.39
|1
|11
|Fulton
|5031
|457.7
|273
|940
|Gilmer
|167
|531.56
|1
|22
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|172
|199.89
|2
|17
|Gordon
|234
|403.11
|17
|36
|Grady
|133
|541.97
|4
|29
|Greene
|86
|459.48
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4980
|512.8
|150
|755
|Habersham
|576
|1257.64
|28
|80
|Hall
|2699
|1307.98
|54
|371
|Hancock
|201
|2453.31
|29
|37
|Haralson
|56
|182.28
|4
|16
|Harris
|185
|532.96
|6
|20
|Hart
|39
|149.39
|0
|2
|Heard
|41
|331.45
|3
|7
|Henry
|810
|337.69
|25
|97
|Houston
|415
|264.27
|20
|100
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|247
|330.66
|7
|38
|Jasper
|55
|387.35
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|51
|336.68
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|52
|339.58
|1
|9
|Jenkins
|44
|513.06
|6
|16
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|13
|Jones
|50
|174.88
|0
|4
|Lamar
|79
|408.33
|5
|12
|Lanier
|36
|347.79
|2
|8
|Laurens
|116
|245.26
|1
|17
|Lee
|370
|1234.53
|22
|67
|Liberty
|86
|138.92
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|17
|209.23
|1
|6
|Long
|19
|95.41
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|531
|450.47
|4
|61
|Lumpkin
|106
|313.59
|1
|24
|Macon
|106
|816.14
|7
|36
|Madison
|68
|225.34
|2
|14
|Marion
|61
|735.56
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|73
|338.01
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|119
|566.13
|2
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|427
|1935.98
|37
|96
|Monroe
|126
|454.43
|14
|26
|Montgomery
|19
|205.98
|0
|2
|Morgan
|40
|209.01
|0
|5
|Murray
|127
|315.44
|1
|12
|Muscogee
|919
|479.58
|25
|133
|Newton
|407
|362.25
|11
|67
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2641
|0
|38
|146
|Oconee
|129
|309.08
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|71
|465.88
|7
|14
|Paulding
|397
|230.09
|13
|77
|Peach
|80
|292.24
|8
|24
|Pickens
|59
|175.96
|4
|13
|Pierce
|125
|639.55
|4
|24
|Pike
|65
|344.64
|3
|11
|Polk
|157
|361.07
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|104
|475.21
|10
|18
|Quitman
|15
|653.88
|1
|4
|Rabun
|30
|176.62
|2
|12
|Randolph
|188
|2783.54
|20
|35
|Richmond
|658
|325.36
|35
|180
|Rockdale
|329
|346.46
|8
|75
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|60
|431.65
|4
|19
|Seminole
|47
|577.4
|2
|8
|Spalding
|308
|445.67
|24
|55
|Stephens
|148
|562.14
|4
|29
|Stewart
|60
|978.95
|1
|13
|Sumter
|502
|1707.54
|49
|139
|Talbot
|45
|730.76
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|37
|145.61
|0
|3
|Taylor
|25
|314.15
|2
|10
|Telfair
|45
|287.65
|1
|8
|Terrell
|218
|2574.7
|26
|52
|Thomas
|358
|805.74
|33
|68
|Tift
|357
|874.36
|22
|76
|Toombs
|91
|337.25
|4
|12
|Towns
|32
|265.91
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|613
|870.57
|13
|95
|Turner
|145
|1795.44
|14
|29
|Twiggs
|20
|247.34
|1
|6
|Union
|53
|209.2
|2
|14
|Unknown
|1019
|0
|2
|31
|Upson
|295
|1122.65
|38
|43
|Walker
|211
|303.12
|1
|10
|Walton
|317
|330.85
|21
|53
|Ware
|254
|708.45
|14
|57
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|75
|369.42
|1
|9
|Wayne
|33
|110.1
|0
|4
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|15
|189.66
|0
|0
|White
|122
|384.16
|3
|25
|Whitfield
|539
|514.94
|9
|35
|Wilcox
|118
|1342.43
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|35
|349.51
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|73
|818.48
|7
|23
|Worth
|255
|1266.01
|21
|50
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 687,127 (578,933 COVID-19 tests; 108,194 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 54,973
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,073 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/11 listed 842 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,375 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
