Westside’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes ESPN’s Top 100

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s no secret that Westside’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. is one of the top players in Macon. But it doesn’t stop there. He’s also one of the top shooting guards in the country.

Well now, ESPN has taken notice too.

The World Wide Leader in sports recently expanded its Top 100 players rankings for the class of 2021, and Reeves Jr. came in at No. 70 overall.

The 6’5 shooting guard committed to the University of Florida in April. Kowacie had other offers from schools like Georgia, Stanford, Georgia Tech and Clemson.

He averaged over 21 points, seven rebound and 2.5 steals per game last season.

Kowacie was named Mr. Middle Georgia by HypeSouth Media and Middle Georgia Co-Player of the Year by the Macon Telegraph.

“I feel like it’s a blessing,” said Kowacie. “I mean, it just shows how much work that I’ve put in up to this point. But I feel like it’s also motivational because I can do better. I can do better, and I also think I’m showing an example for the younger guys that’s in my community and on my team. If I can do it, they can do it too”

